Fotos: Family lay to rest di body of slain BRT passenger Bamise Ayanwola

one hour wey don pass

Family and friends gada on Friday to bury di young Lagos fashion designer Oluwabamise Ayanwola wey die afta she get encounter wit goment owned BRT bus.

Bamise disappear afta she board di BRT bus as she dey go visit her brother. Security teams later find her dead body for di streets.

Her family say she do video recording of part of her experience inside di BRT bus and also send SOS messages to her friend wey help her family and security agencies sabi which bus and driver wey dey involved for di mata.

Her burial attract goment officials, human rights groups, family members, friends and well-wishers from across di kontri.

Wetin we call dis foto, Bamise burial procession

Pipo dress in different attire and cari images of di deceased do procession from di streets into Atan cemetery wia dem later bury di victim.

Her papa and mama no show face for di burial site as dia culture no dey allow parents attend di burial of dia pikin.

Wetin we call dis foto, Burial of Bamise

Di Ayanwola family hail from Ira, Ekiti state still for southwest of Nigeria, but na for Lagos di families base.

Bamise na di last child among ten children wey her parents born. As at di time of her death she be 21 years old.

Wetin we call dis foto, Burial of Bamise

How di case dey go for court so far

Di disappearance and subsequent death of Bamise cause plenti kasala for Lagos and across social media as plenti pipo enta streets to protest.

Upon recovery of her body for di streets of Lagos, police arrest one Mr Ominikoron Andrew Nice, di driver of di BRT bus she bin enta.

Dem carri am go court ontop accuse say im get hand for di death of Bamise. E dey face five count charge of rape, conspiracy, felony, sexual assault and murder.

Ova six witnesses don come testify for court since di case begin.

Di last day di case come up in court for December 12, di seventh witness Sunday Ihende wey be police officer tell court say e dey sure say di deceased no comot from di bus wen odas comot, say if to say she comot, she for still dey alive by now.

Di judge Sherifat Sonaike adjourn di case to January 23, 2023 for continuation of trial.

Bamise family on di oda side dey insist say dem want just for dia late sister.