Space X Starship finally launch but e explode afta take-off

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

32 minutes wey don pass

Di most powerful rocket wey man don ever develop don lauch with im 33 engines.

But less dan four minutes into di flight, di bottom half of di rocket wey dem dey call di Super Heavy Booster no gree separate from di top half wey cause am to explode for air.

Space X say wetin happun na "unscheduled disassembly".

Di engineers bin dey jolly and celebrate even afta di explosion sake of say di rocket even lift up at all and tok say "success come from wetin we learn".

Space X founder, Elon Musk also tweet to congratulate di Space X team on di "exciting first test of Starship".

Im bin don earlier tok say "anytin wey no cause di destruction of di launch pad, we go count am as win".

Pipo wey like space mata bin gada full di launch site for Texas, USA for dis event.

So far, NASA and di European Space Agency bin congratulate Space X on di first test for Starship

Wetin suppose happun

Space X bin wan make Starship rise and cross di Gulf of Mexico with di 33 engines for di bottom of di Super Heavy booster wey dey for di bottom of di rocket wey go run for two minutes and 49 seconds.

Den di two half of di rocket ship go separate and di top part go use im own engine go up for anoda six minutes and 23 seconds.

By dat time, e suppose to dey pass ova di Caribbean and e for don dey waka for space more dan 100km over di planet surface.

Di plan na say di rocket go enta di Earth atmosphere afta e make almost full revolution round di earth and e suppose land 90 minutes afta take off.

Why Starship dey important?

Elon Musk don put plenti importance on Starship.

For 2021, e tell staff for email say di company fit go bankrupt unless dem increase development.

Di rocket dey important to im satelite project, di Starlink internet broadband network. E dey also ginger to continue di project to colonise Mars.

Starship na di only rocket wey get di power to deliver equipment to do those kain tins.