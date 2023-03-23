How UK, US, wan sanction pipo wey engage in violence, anti-democratic acts during Nigeria 2023 elections

Di United Kingdom and di United States of America don condemn reports of electoral violence, voter intimidation, voter suppression plus oda illegalities wey occur during di just concluded 2023 Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly election wey hold for Nigeria on 18 March.

For inside separate statements, dem say dem ready to issue visa ban on anybody dem discover say get hand for di electoral violence wey happun during di election.

“Di UK dey prepared to take actions against those wey engage in or incite electoral violence plus oda anti-democratic behaviours and action wey fit include preventing pipo from obtaining UK visas or imposing sanctions under our human rights sanctions regime.” Na so statement from di UK High Commission tok.

Di British High Commission for inside statement wey di Senior Communications and Public Diplomacy Officer, Atinuke Akande-Alegeb sign, say di commission don dey gada relevant information to take actions against dos kain pipo.

“Members of our observation mission personally observe violence and voter suppression for numerous voting locations. We witness and receive credible reports from oda observers plus civil society of vote buying and voters intimidation, di destruction amd hijacking of election materials plus di general disruption of process for numerous states including Lagos, Rivers and Enugu.”

Di statement add say di UK dey concerned by di use of inflammatory ethno-religious language by some political and public figures.

Di United States wey also highlight di same concerns of voter intimidation, violence, voter suppression, ethnic rhetoric say dem go consider all available actions, including visa restrictions on individuals dem believe dey responsible or get hand for undermining di democratic process for Nigeria.

US call on Nigerian authorities to hold accountable and bring to justice any individual wey dem see say order or carry out efforts to intimidate and suppress voting during di election period.

Wit all di irregularities wey happun, di international observers hail some of di improvements dem observe during di elections.

“We observe improvements around election logistics by Inec during di gubernatorial elections, particularly wen compared to di presidential elections. More polling units open on time, evidence show say BVAS and IREV work well and results upload for real time from polling units and collation centres.