Explosions rock Russian base for occupied Crimea

Wia dis foto come from, Social Media

one hour wey don pass

One military base for di Russian occupied Crimea don dey hit with blasts.

Dis don leave at least two pipo with injury.

Russian officials say na fire start di blasts for one arms dump for Dzhankoi area for northern Crimea.

Dem also sight fire for one electricity substation.

Wetin cause di blasts still neva clear, but last week dem destroy Russian warplanes for apparent Ukraine attack for di Crimean coast.

Russia defence ministry say di fire start for one temporary ammunition storage site near di village of Maiske and di cause dey investigated.

Din ministry say, dem be no "serious" casualties, but one Russia appointed official say two pipo wound.

Ukraine presidential office adviser Mykhailo Podolyak say di incident na "demilitarisation in action", say di explosions no be accident.

One Crimean Tatar leader, Refat Chubarov call di explosions say na "hit" wey dem fit hear "far across di steppe".

Russia bin seize Crimea from Ukraine and then annex am for early 2014 and wen Russia start dia invasion for February, dem use dia bases for di peninsula take gbab large areas for southern Ukraine.

Afta dem hit one Russian air base for Saky last Tuesday, satellite images show plenti damage wey destroy at least eight warplanes.

Even though Russia say dat incident na also accident, e bin dey clear sat di base bin come under Ukraine attack.