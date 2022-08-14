How more dan 40 worshippers die as church catch fire for Egypt

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di blaze happun for Giza wey lie just across di Nile from Cairo

Dozens of pipo don die afta fire break out for one church in Egypt.

Stampede occur as many of dem dey rush to escape.

Officials say at least 41 pipo don die and dozens injure. Believe dey say pikin dem dey among those wey die.

Electrical fire break out as 5,000 worshippers gather for Mass for di Coptic Abu Sifin church, security sources tell Reuters.

Di fire block one entrance wey lead to stampede, dem tok.

Fire services say dem don bring di blaze under control.

Di exact cause of di fire neva dey clear.

However, Father Farid Fahmy, from another nearby church for di Imbaba neighbourhood, tell AFP news agency say na one short circuit cause di fire.

"Light no dey so dem dey use generator," e tok. "Wen light come back, e cause overload."

Worshippers don dey explain dia moments since di fire start.

"Pipo gada for di third and fourth floor, and we see smoke wey dey come from di second floor. Pipo rush to go down di stairs and begin dey fall on top each other," Yasir Munir tell Reuters.

"Den we hear one bang and sparks and fire wey dey come out of di window," e tok, e add say him and im and daughter dey for di ground floor and dem able to escape.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di exact cause of the fire neva dey clear

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi don offer im "sincere condolences to di families of di innocent victims wey don pass on to be wit dia Lord in one of im houses of worship".

Di prosecutor office say dem don send one team to di scene to investigate di cause of di blaze.

Giza lies just across di Nile from Cairo and na part of di Greater Cairo metropolis.

Coptic Christians make up at least 10 million of Egypt 103 million pipo.