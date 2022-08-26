Police arrest woman wey sell her pikin as husband allegedly catch her wia she dey do 'hook-up'

Wia dis foto come from, Ogun state police

one hour wey don pass

One 23 year old lady don confess to Ogun State Police Command say she sell her three weeks old baby for six hundred thousand naira.

Mary wey come from Omu-aran, one local goment area for Kwara State, North-central Nigeria confam say she sell di baby to one pesin wey her friend introduce give her for Anambra state.

Papa of di baby bin lodge complain for Mowe police divisional headquarters wey lead to her arrest.

E say im meet Mary sometimes ago and dem begin date. Afta sometimes she get belle and im rent house for her wia she live until she born baby boy.

E say di lady suddenly disappear wit di baby from di apartment three weeks afta she born and na for hotel im go see her wia she go for hook up wit anoda man.

As all efforts to sabi wia di baby dey no yield result, di Public Relations Officer for di state Abimbola Oyeyemi for inside statement say dem don also arrest one of her friend .

Police allegee say na di friend introduce her to di buyer for Anambra state and dem both share money from di sales equally.

Di Commissioner of Police for di state, Lanre Bankole don order di transfer of di suspects to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of di state criminal investigation Departments for further investigation.

E also order make officers do everything possible to recover di baby.

Dis no be isolated case of child trafficking for di kontri.

Cases of parents wey dey sell dia children no dey uncommon for Nigeria.

For anoda development for inside Lagos, south west of di kontri, police say dem arrest papa wey collabo wit doctor and a nurse to sell im three-month old baby for 400k

Father sell im pikin for N400,000

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos state police command Wetin we call dis foto, Police arrest di suspects

Di man allegedly sell di babay without di knowledge of di mama of di child.