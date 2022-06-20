Kaduna church attack: Survivor wey injure tok how e and im wife survive

Inside St Thomas catholic church after di attack

“Na just God spare our lives because di third pesin wey dem kill as dem attack dey close to wia my wife hide.”

Dat na how Timothy Uwar one of di survivors of Sunday attack on some churches for Kaduna state Northwest Nigeria begin im tok wit BBC News Pidgin about wetin happun.

According to di Kaduna state goment di gunmen attack St Thomas Catholic Church and Maranatha Baptist Church for Rubu village inside Kajuru local goment area.

According to Timothy, nine members of im church Maranatha Baptist Church dey miss afta wetin bin start as normal Sunday.

“Me and wife wake up around 6AM prepare for church and e just dey like anoda normal Sunday - We start service around 8AM and something like pass 8 an im di wahala start.”

“We just begin hear gunshots from all over di village, na so pipo begin run, I rush grab my wife run outside di church, na dia I see gunmen on top bikes dey shoot.”

Timothy say e just kontinu dey run while im wife find somewhere hide, na from di running for im life e injure as e fall inside ditch.

“I dey receive treatment now but we thank God, in fact dem kill di third pesin close to wey my wife dey hide.”

Di father of five say another saving grace for im family be say dia children bin dey away from di village wen Sunday attack happun.

“As I dey tok to you now e get children wey dey miss, in my case our children no dey di village when dis thing happun and I thank God.”

Timothy say dis na di third attack in one year for Rubu village but despite dat e no dey plan to relocate.

“Wia we wan go? Dis na wia God keep us, we just dey pray to goment to epp increase security for us.”

Kaduna state goment for statement wey dem release on Sunday afta di attacks confam say na gunmen on top motorbikes get hand for di mata and dem release names of pipo wey die as Peter Madaki, Elisha Ezekiel and Ali Zamani.

Dem also report say some pipo dey miss but dem no give how many and follow add say some shop owners suffer losses afta di gunmen steal from dem.

Situation afta di attack

Foto from inside di Maranatha Babtist Church

Samuel Aruwan, di commissioner, ministry of Internal security and home affairs, Kaduna State tok say security patrols dey happun for di general area as investigations don start.

Police Public Relations Officer Mohammed Jalige and di state police boss Yekini Adio Ayoku also confam di situation.

Kaduna state under come under security threats win many bandits attacks in recent times.

Last year bandits storm one school inside Kaduna wia dem seize students. Some of di students neva return home.

Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, di acting govnor don express sadness and strongly condemn di attack as she follow send her sincere condolences to di families of di victims.

Anoda Church attack

Dis attack dey come just two days afta di burial of Owo church attack victims wey bin happen for Ondo state two weeks ago.

Many pipo dey draw similarities between di attacks as both of dem happen as worshippers show for church on Sunday for prayers.

Na so families, loved ones and Nigerians alike bin dey cry and share dia emotions last Friday 17 June, as mass funeral hold for victims of di church attack wey happun on Sunday 5 June, 2022.