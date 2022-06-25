Fotos: Family, friends say bye-bye to Osinachi Nwachukwu as dem bury 'ekwueme' singer for Abia

Families, friends and plenti oda pipo na im gather for Isochi Umunneochi area of Abia state on Saturday, 15 June, 2022 as dem bury di popular Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Tears, sadness plus gloomy expression na im full di faces of di pipo wey gather to mourn and say dia goodbye to di ogbonge musician.

Osinachi die on April 8, 2022 of wetin pipo neva know and di mata currently dey for court.

Her husband, Peter Nwachukwu na im dey be di main suspect for di mata ontop accuse say e get hands for her death.

Di late singer four pikin, her mama plus her siblings all weep as dem lower her deadibody wey dey inside white casket down inside.

See more fotos from di burial:

Before her death, Osinachi na singer, songwriter wey become very popular for her song Ekwueme wey be collaboration she do wit singer Prospa Ochimana.

Di hit gospel song get ova 71 million views for Youtube.

Osinachi don feature for songs like Nara Ekele by Pastor Paul Enenche and Ema You no dey use me play and also release new song wey she title God of all power.

She usually dey sing in di Igbo language wey pipo from Nigeria southeast dey speak. Osinachi die at di age of 42 years.