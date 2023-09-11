Police reveal face of pesin wey dem tag 'prime suspect' in di killing of gallant DPO Bako

Wia dis foto come from, Rivers State Police Command Wetin we call dis foto, Police for Rivers reveal face of prime suspect wey allegedly kill DPO

Di Rivers State Police Command don reveal di face of di pesin wey dem say na prime suspect for di killing of di divisional police officer for di state.

Dis na afta govnor Siminalayi Fubara place 100 million bounty ontop im head.

Govnor Fubara on Saturday declare Gift David Okpara Okpolowu aka 2-Baba and im gang members wanted for di alleged killing of SP Bako Angbashim, wey be di divisional police officer of Ahoada Division.

Di suspect chop accuse say im lead di Iceland Cult gang to ambush and murder di superintended of police.

Tori be say SP Bako and im team bin run into ambush wen dem bin dey return from one operation wia di suspect '2-Baba' and im gang allegedly attack dem.

Govnor Fubara tok say 2-Baba and im gang shoot SP Bako, capture am and eventually kill am.

“Credible intelligence from di security agencies bin trace di entire incident to one Gift David Okpara Okpolowu (a.k.a. 2-Baba) and im criminal gang, wey don establish camps for di locality and dey responsible for di resurgence of violent crimes, including kidnapping and terrorism for Ahoada East Local Government Area of di State.”

Di death of di superintended of police still dey cause tok-tok for di state as pipo wey sabi SP Bako describe am as gallant officer.

Govnor Fubara tok say im goment no go fold dia arms and “allow criminals and crimes to rear dia ugly heads and thrive for any part of our state”.

Wia dis foto come from, RIVERS STATE POLICE COMMAND Wetin we call dis foto, Gift David Okpara Okpolowu aka 2-Baba wear shirt and pink arrow dey point to am

Six suspects chop arrest

Wia dis foto come from, @RiversPoliceNG/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Rivers State Police Command parade six suspects wey dem arrest sake of di death of SP Bako

As police dey find di killers of DPO Bako, officers for di state on Saturday arrest six suspects in connection wit di murder.

Di arrest come afta di police raid Odiemudie communi­ty forests wia jaguda pipo bin kill SP Bako.

Tok-tok pesin for di state police command SP Grace Iringe-Koko, tok say objective of di raid na to recover Bako deadi bodi and also do assessment of di community.

She tok say dem arrest six suspects within Odiemud­ie community and dem seize one local pistol and many charms.

“Di Commis­sioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Nwonyi Emeka Polycarp, along wit im management team and tactical units, con­duct one operation on Sat­urday, September 9, 2023, at approximately 0600hrs for Odumude Community, Ahaoda East LGA, Rivers State wit di objective to recova di de­ceased DPO’s bodi and conduct an on-the-spot assessment of di community.

“During dis operation, six suspects bin dey apprehended within di community. Among di items seized na one local­ly crafted pistol and various charms. Dis suspects and di confiscated items dey cur­rently under police custody and dem dey undergo interro­gation at di State CID, Port Harcourt.

“As a result of dis devel­opments, residents of dis community don komot, e she tok.

Iringe-Koko also tok say while investigation dey continue, police don deploy anoda DPO to di division.

SP Zuokumor Rich­ard na im dey in charge of di division and dem don give am di mandate to recover di corpse of di murdered DPO and also recova di operation weapons of di jaguda pipo.

Who be SP Bako Angbashim?

SP Bako Angbashim come from Nasarawa State.