Israel Adesanya v Sean Strickland: Nigerian-born New Zealander wan raise di bar for UFC fight

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Israel Adesanya get 24 wins and just two losses on im MMA record

Few hours from now UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya fight go shele for Australia.

Di UFC middleweight champion dey see imsef as pesin wey no get level against im opponent Sean Strickland.

Adesanya dey compete for im 11th title fight in five years and na strong favourite against American Strickland.

But di New Zealander say Strickland dey "dangerous" and I’m no go underestimate am.

"Pesin wey no get anytin to lose and evritin to gain na dangerous man," Adesanya tok.

"I tink say na wetin make am dey dangerous be dat.

Im no care at all. Im know say I go beat am.

"So im no care. Im go try to do im best to beat me by any means necessary. I see mysef as di small pesin for dis fight."

Strickland na surprise opponent for Adesanya afta two wins and two defeats for im last four fights.

But top contender Dricus du Plessis of South Africa no accept to fight di title shot, wey come turn Strickland to step in to fight Adesanya.

Im get 27 wins and five losses on im record, including against former champion Alex Pereira and top contender Jared Cannonier.

Strickland bin don already tok anyhow about Adesanya during di build-up, as im claim say im punch one of im fans "for mockery" wen im land for Australia earlier dis week.

Wit all dis tok-tok Adesanya say im no Dey even listen to Strickland attempts to make an vex as im Dey searches for im 25th pro win.

"Dis na deja vu to me," Adesanya tok. "Im even tok say im be beta striker pass me so I welcome am to try.

"I don dey do dis tin for a long time and I neva choke [anyone] out.

"So na one tin wey dey on my list. I hope say im go wrestle. If not, cool, stand and bang.

"Di man dance, if you will. Im dey sell wolf tickets (empty promises) wen im tok about am.

"I no tink say im go man dance wit me and if I’m di am, I sabi dance pass am."

What time is Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC fight

Adesanya and Strickland dey expected to make dia ring walks at di Qudos Bank Arena for Sydney around 5am on Sunday morning.

Di oda small-small fights go start at 11:30pm on Saturday night.