Election, rule of law, details of wetin President Buhari tok for Liberia

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari visit Liberia on Tuesday to join di West Africa kontri to celebrate im 175th independence anniversary.

Liberia gain independence from di United States for July 26, 1847 and e dey mark di celebration every year wit oda West African leaders in attendance.

During di official celebration, President Buhari congratulate im Liberian counterpart on dis landmark achievement as democracy continue to thrive for di kontri.

E also call on oda leaders for West Africa to do everything within dia powers to make sure say dem continue dis democratic process as dem conduct elections for dia kontri for atmosphere wia trust, freedom and transparency dey.

President Buhari say dis na di only way di sub-region fit comot from di hand of unconstitutional take overs wey don already dey shake three kontris recently for di region.

Oda tins Buhari tok

Di president also tok on democracy and good governance say e must take its roots for di African continent to sustain peace, stability and development as leaders must redouble dia efforts to guarantee say dem no turn back di hand of democracy.

“I go like use di opportunity of dis event to address one important issue wey dey affect three kontris for di ECOWAS region; Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

“All di three nations get National Elections for 2023.

"For Nigeria, we dey work towards a free, fair, transparent, credible and acceptable outcome of elections and dia results, e dey important and necessary for all our kontris to key into dis resolves as dem dey indispensable to peace and stability in our kontris and sub-region.

“Di deepening of democracy and good governance na ogbonge melecine to check-mate unconstitutional change of governments as we sadly witness within di last three years for three countries within our sub-region.

We must strengthen our efforts to make sure say we noreverse democracy for our sub-region and Africa,” im tok.

President Buhari use di opportunity to tok about Nigeria leading roles wey pull di kontri back from im kasala for di 90s, e add am say im presence for di celebrations underscores im strong belief for cementing existing bilateral ties:

“Nigeria contributions to di survival and safety of Liberia dey well known.

"Di dark period of your kontri civil war from 1989 to 1997, na period wey Nigeria invest hugely for peace for Liberia and indeed stability for di rest of di ECOWAS sub-region. May those dark days never re-surface in our kontris and sub-region.” Oga Buhari tok.

Di Nigerian leader also commend im Liberian counterpart, Dr. George Manneh Weah, on how im show love for im kontri and how e take dey pursue peace, unity and progress.

President Buhari say Nigeria go continue dey support Liberia.

“Permit me to assure you and all Liberians say Nigeria, as a good partner and a dependable ally, go continue to support you, within di limit of our resources.

“Dis also bring to di front, di need to strengthen and broaden di levels of collaboration and cooperation between our two kontris, both bilaterally and multilaterally, within di ECOWAS, AU and di UN, in order to adequately tackle di common national, sub-regional and global challenges.” E add am.

President of Liberia, DR. George Weah say without di support of Nigeria, di kontri for no get peace as im thank di president Buhari say e show for di anniversary.