Second woman die days afta she injure for Asake concert

Wia dis foto come from, Met Police

one hour wey don pass

Di second woman don die afta she injure for one crush for one gig for London Brixton O2 Academy.

Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, wey bin dey work as a security contractor dat night, die for hospital early on Monday.

Dem cut short di concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, on Thursday afta one "large number of pipo" try force dia way inside, di Met Police tok.

Mother-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, from Newham, east London, die on Saturday.

One 21-year-old woman remain for one critical condition for hospital afta di crush for Asake third sold-out show for di south London venue last week.

Wia dis foto come from, Family Handout

Di Met say: "At dis time we don establish say di three women wey critically injure, including Rebecca Ikumelo and Gabrielle Hutchinson wey don tragically die, bin dey di foyer of di building."

E add say detectives bin dey "work hard to establish exactly wetin happun on Thursday night", and describe di investigation as "large and complex".

Police dey review CCTV, phone footage, dey tok to witnesses and conduct forensic examinations.

Tori be say di first officers bin report to di scene at 21:11 GMT, seven minutes afta dem call dem

Videos on social media show di crowd dey stretch from di road outside to di venue doors, di video also show say dem don smash one of di doors.

Contains upsetting scenes. Dem no support media player for your device Contains upsetting scenes. Play video, "Crush builds at Brixton Academy entrance", Duration 0,22 00:22 Wetin we call dis Video, Asake gig: Crush build for Brixton Academy entrance

Ch Supt Colin Wingrove, police commander for Lambeth and Southwark, say: "Na devastating news say second pesin don lose dia life afta di events on Thursday.

"I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gabrielle family at dis unimaginably difficult time."

Florence Eshalomi, di MP for Vauxhall wey her constituency include Brixton, say she feel "utterly heartbroken" by di deaths of di two women.

London mayor Sadiq Khan say im dey "devastated".

E say: "Gabrielle, like Rebecca Ikumelo, get her whole life ahead of her and get every right to come home safe and well afta her shift, as she dey work for Brixton Academy."

Ms Ikumelo na nursing graduate wey also attend di concert.

Her cousin Babatunde Oyejide tell BBC say she be "true, special pesin" and encouraged pipo to send prayers to Ms Ikumelo partner and children.

E tok say: "She be very loved pesin for di neighbourhood and na very caring pesin, family orientated. We go truly miss her and we love her forever."

Asake, wey don beg fans without tickets make dem no show for di venue before im first Brixton concert, release one statement afta Ms Ikumelo's death wia im tok say e dey "devastated".

"I dey overwhelmed wit grief and I no go ever imagine am say dis kain thing fit happun," im write.