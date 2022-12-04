England vs Senegal: Bukayo Saka and Kane start, Sterling miss out due to family reasons
One of di Round of 16 matches wey African football fans dey eager to watch na di England vs Senegal game.
England go face Senegal for di match wey go determine who go qualify for di quarter-finals to play France.
First Half
1 min - Senegal don take di first kick of di game as dis round of 16 match don start.
5 mins - Boulaye Dia try to force im way into di Three Lions eighteen yard box but both Maguire and Stones snuff out di danger.
8 mins - England dey try to pressure Senegal defence wit some dangerous crosses from set piece but Senegal clear di ball well from causing any danger.
15 mins - Abdou Diallo collect warning from di ref afta im bring down Harry Kane though di ref bin signal play to kontinu.
Team News
England lineup: 1. Pickford, 2. Walker, 5. Stones, 6. Maguire, 3. Shaw, 8. Henderson, 4. Rice, 22. Bellingham, 17. Saka, 9. Kane, 20. Foden. Senegal lineup: 16. Mendy, 21. Sabaly, 3. Koulibaly, 22. Diallo, 14. Jakobs, 11. Ciss, 6. Mendy, 13. Ndiaye, 15. Diatta, 18. Sarr, 9. Dia
Match Stats
- England neva lose for dia seven previous World Cup matches against African opposition, dem win four draw three.
- Dia only previous game for di knockout stage na against Cameroon for 1990 quarter-final, dem win 3-2 afta extra time, David Platt and two penalties from Gary Lineker.
- England dey hope to reach di quarter-final for back to back editions of di World Cup for di first time since 2002/2006.
- Di Three Lions don comot from just two of dia seven round of 16 ties for di tournament, against Germany for 2010 and against Argentina for 1998.
- African nations don lose eight of dia nine World Cup knockout round games against European teams.
- Only Senegal dey exempted afta dia 2-1 win over Sweden for di round of 16 for 2002. However, for all competitions, England neva lose against any African side for dia history, dem win 14 draw 6.
- Senegal don reach di knockout stage of di World Cup for di second time, di first time na for dia first appearance for 2002 (quarter-final).
- Afta dem beat Qatar and Ecuador for di group stages, Senegal don win back to back World Cup matches for di first time.