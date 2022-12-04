England vs Senegal: Bukayo Saka and Kane start, Sterling miss out due to family reasons

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

One of di Round of 16 matches wey African football fans dey eager to watch na di England vs Senegal game.

England go face Senegal for di match wey go determine who go qualify for di quarter-finals to play France.

How Morocco beat Canada to qualify for di round of 16 for di first time in 36 years 1st December 2022

F﻿irst Half

1﻿ min - Senegal don take di first kick of di game as dis round of 16 match don start.

5﻿ mins - Boulaye Dia try to force im way into di Three Lions eighteen yard box but both Maguire and Stones snuff out di danger.

8﻿ mins - England dey try to pressure Senegal defence wit some dangerous crosses from set piece but Senegal clear di ball well from causing any danger.

1﻿5 mins - Abdou Diallo collect warning from di ref afta im bring down Harry Kane though di ref bin signal play to kontinu.

Team News

England lineup: 1. Pickford, 2. Walker, 5. Stones, 6. Maguire, 3. Shaw, 8. Henderson, 4. Rice, 22. Bellingham, 17. Saka, 9. Kane, 20. Foden. Senegal lineup: 16. Mendy, 21. Sabaly, 3. Koulibaly, 22. Diallo, 14. Jakobs, 11. Ciss, 6. Mendy, 13. Ndiaye, 15. Diatta, 18. Sarr, 9. Dia

A﻿rgentina beat Australia 2-1 to move on to di Quarter Finals 3rd December 2022

M﻿atch Stats