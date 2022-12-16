Video: Giant aquarium wit 1,500 fish burst for Berlin hotel

Wia dis foto come from, ALAMY, GETTY IMAGES

45 minutes wey don pass

One giant aquarium wey contain one million litres of water inside di lobby of di Radisson Blu for Berlin don burst and e flood di hotel and nearby streets.

Di “AquaDom” wey get 1,500 tropical fish na 14m high (46 ft) and dem describe am as di largest free-standing cylindrical aquarium for di world.

Na two pipo di glass injure.

Police tok say “incredible” damage dey. Video show one empty tank as water pour into di lobby and damage full everywhere.

Dem don move guests komot from di hotel afta di incident wey happu for 05:50 (04:50 GMT).

Outside di Radisson Blue, one pile of damage dey in front of wetin be di front doors, and di twisted damage dey hang for street afa di explosion.

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Fish tank explodes in Berlin hotel", Duration 0,40 00:40 Wetin we call dis Video, Watch: Scenes afta aquarium explode for Berlin hotel

Paul Maletzki tok bin dey stay on di fourth floor wit im girlfriend.

E describe say lound bang wake am up and im bin dey shake. E say wen im look down into di lobby, e see water dey flow across am.

Armed police escort Maletzki, im girlfriend and oda guests out of di hotel.

Di mayor of Berlin Franziska Giffey bin go to di hotel to see di damage and say di tank burst be like tsunami.

She express relief say e happun for early morning and tok say if e happun one hour later, di lobby and di street go don dey busy wit visitors and many pikin dem.

Dem modernise di aquarium two years ago and lift dey inside for visitors. Dem advertise some of di room for di hotel say e get views of di aquarium.

Berlin fire brigade say more dan 100 firefighters bin dey ground and e no dey clear wetin cause di break.

Di fire brigade say dem use rescue dog to check di area inside di hotel for anybody wey dey injured but dem no find anyone.

Police say “massive amounts” of water bin dey flow into nearby streets and pipo for di area gazz drive cautiously.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One police source tell local media say evidence no dey say di break na as a result of targeted attack.

Berlin public transport authority Karl-Liebknecht street outside di hotel don dey close sake of “extreme amount of water on di road”. Trams service for di area also stop.

Di aquarium contain more dan 100 different species of fish.

On dia website of Friday, dem say di attraction don dey temporarily closed and dem ask visitors to reschedule dia tickets.

Dem open AquaDom for 2003 and e collect di Guinness World Record for di world largest cylindrical aquarium.

According to report, e cost about €12.8m (£11.2m) to build.