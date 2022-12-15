Two girlfriends go testify against dia man friend wey allegedly tiff tins from one, give dem as gift to di oda

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

15 December 2022

Two girlfriends go testify against one Kenya man wey allegedly steal one of im girlfriend laptop, give am as gift to im oda girlfriend.

Ryan Lusalishi dey face accuse say im steal one laptop wey cost 25,000 Kenyan Shilling, one shoe and one bag wey belong to Elizabeth Okumu for Nairobi, Kenya capital, between November 7 and 8.

Di accused dey also face anoda charge say im break Section 232 of di kontri Penal Code, as dem catch am wit shoe and bag suspect say im steal or carry unlawfully, at di time wey dem arrest am.

Tori be say Elizabeth return her house from work only to discover say dem don rearrange some tins for her house.

She notice say her laptop, one shoe, one bag and one Kenya Commercial Bank ATM card dey miss.

Elizabeth remember say during di day, she bin receive alert for for withdrawal wey fail sake of wrong PIN and conclude say some one dey try use her ATM card wey dey also miss.

Elizabeth say she discover her laptop and ATM card dey also miss

She ask her neighbours and di caretaker weda dem see anybody wey open her door, but nobody see anytin.

Di first pesin she suspect na her boyfriend. She later report di mata give police.

Lusalishi oda girlfriend tell police during investigate say her boyfriend bin come back house wit some gifts including shoe wey no be her size.

Police arrest Lusalishi, come find di bag plus shoe for im house during di arrest.

Im deny di charges before one Principal Magistrate, Gathogo Sogomo, for di Makadara Law Courts.

Im two girls dey for di list of pipo wey go witness against am.

Court release am on bail wit surety bond of 50,000 Kenyan Shillings and alternative cash bail of 30,000 Kenyan Shillings.