Chelsea set to name Frank Lampard boss until end of di season

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Frank Lampard don ready to get di appointment of interim manager for Chelsea until di end of di season.

Dis dey happun just over two years afta di club sack am as manager.

Im no get job since January wen Everton sack am afta less dan one year in charge.

Di former-Chelsea and England midfielder bin manage di Blues from July 2019 until January 2021, wen Thomas Tuchel replace am.

Tuchel successor, Graham Potter, chop sack on Sunday.

Chelsea dey 11th position for di Premier League and draw 0-0 wit Liverpool on Tuesday under Bruno Saltor.

Lampard wey dey 44 years showface for Stamford Bridge to watch di match.

Di Blues dey 14 points outside di top four, even though dem spend more dan £550m on new players dis season.

Chelsea get tight fixture as dem go travel to Wolves for Premier League on Saturday and face Real Madrid for di first leg of dia Champions League quarter-final on 12 April.

For im previous managerial spell for di club, Lampard guide Chelsea to di FA Cup final for im first season in charge, afta im join from Derby County.

Lampard - wey be di club record goalscorer - led dem to 44 wins from 84 matches, but im get five defeats for im last eight league games, as many as im get for im previous 23.