Why Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea don sack dia manager Thomas Tuchel afta dia Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

Tuchel wey be 49years na former Borussia Dortmund and Paris St-Germain manager.

Di German dey leave Stamford Bridge after 20 months for di London club.

Owner Todd Boehly don put Tuchel coaching staff in temporary charge until dem get replacement.

Disappointing Chelsea lose by one goal to Dinamo Zagreb 6th September 2022

Chelsea Football Club statement on Wednesday say di owners believe na "di right time" to bring in a new head coach.

"As di new ownership group reach 100 days since e take ova di Club, and as e continue to work hard to take di club forward, di new owners believe say dis na di right time to make dis move."

Na wetin di club tok for statement on 7th September, 2022

"On behalf of everybody for Chelsea FC, di club go like to thank Thomas and im staff for all dia efforts during dia time wit di club.

"Thomas get place for Chelsea history afta e win di Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup during im time here."

Na January 26, 2021 di club appoint Tuchel e replace Frank Lampard.

Who be Tuchel?

Tuchel na good communicator wit plenti ideas.

Throughout im career for senior level, Tuchel don gather experience for different environments.

He start for di small Bundesliga side Mainz, move to di much more ambitious but financially limited Borussia Dortmund and later take ova French champions

PSG.Di Blues bin get expensive footballers afta dem spend plenti money for summer but e dey unlikely say Tuchel go face di same resistance for di dressing room as e be for Paris.

Some of Chelsea players complain about lack of tactical instructions and general communication under Lampard. Tuchel, however, dey known to communicate well with im teams.

If they let am, di German go also not hesitate to implement some of im ideas - whether on di tactics board or elsewhere.