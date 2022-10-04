'Sexual harassment for Nigerian universities dey too much' - President Buhari

Wia dis foto come from, NIGERIA PRESIDENCY

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari say sexual harassment don reach alarming levels for di kontri universities.

E say dis na as "sex for grades" also be part of corrupt practices wey Nigerian authorities dey investigate.

Di president tok dis one on Tuesday for Abuja during one anti-corruption summit wey di Independent Corrupt Practices and Oda Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Office of Secretary to Goment of di Federation (OSGF) and Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) join togeda organize.

“Goment and stakeholders for di educational sector dey concerned about di manifestation of various forms of corruption for di education sector.

"E get sorting or cash for marks/grades, sex for marks, sex for grade alterations, examination malpractice, and so on.

Sexual harassment don reach alarming proportion."

For 2019, BBC do one investigation wey expose sexual harassment for two universities inside Nigeria and Ghana.

Dis investigation bring debate on social media about di problem of "sex for grades" and even affect legislation wey go punish offenders.

Di president also list oda forms of corruption:

Pay-roll padding or ghost workers,

Lecturers taking up full time appointments in more than one academic institution, including private institutions,

Lecturers writing seminar papers, projects and dissertations for students for a fee,

Admission racketeering, and so on.

"﻿...doz wey dey go on long strikes dey guilty"

President Buhari say di summit go mirror how corruption dey affect educational policies, investments and create unfriendly learning environment for youth.

“Plenti-plenti strikes especially by unions for tertiary education dey make pipo tink say goment dey no dey too spend on education,

I must tok say corruption for di education system from basic level to di tertiary, dey affect our investment for di sector and doz wey dey go on long strikes for just anyhow reasons dey also guilty."

E﻿ add say goment and stakeholders for di educational sector dey concerned about di manifestation of various forms of corruption for di education sector.