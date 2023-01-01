Uganda record new year tragedy as stampede kill nine for Kampala

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Fireworks for Uganda as pipo gada for Miracle Centre Cathedral for Kampala

Celebration to welcome di New Year don turn to mourning for Uganda afta one stampede wey happun on New Year eve.

At least nine pipo die for one shopping mall crush as dem gada for one concrete to celebrate di New Year for Uganda capital, Kampala on Sunday, police.

Uganda police toktok pesin, Luke Owoyesigyire, say di incident happun for midnight for Freedom City mall wen time reach for New Year fireworks.

“Pipo bin dey behave, no problem bin dey," e tok.

E add say, "But wen midnight reach, di MC announce say as midnight don dey reach na time for fireworks.

"Im bin organise fireworks for di party so dem ask pipo to go watch di fireworks outside. So dem move out.”

Di police say na afta di fireworks di stampede happun and five pipo die instantly while many odas injure.

“Emergency responders bin come di scene come transport pipo wey injure go hospital, wia dem confam nine don die,” Owoyesigyire tok.

Di police tok-tok pesin say “teenagers” dey among di victims but im no give dia age.

Im say na lack of proper planning, “reckless” acts and “neglect” na im cause di tragedy.