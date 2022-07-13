Meet di candidates wey dey eye Osun govnorship seat

Stage don set for Osun residents to pick who go lead di state in di next four years.

Di govnorship election wey dey happun on Saturday 16 July, 2022 go see ogbonge contenders battle to become di number 10 govnor since di creation of di state for 1991.

Na fifteen candidates dey di race to become di next govnor of di South Western state.

Di current sitting govnor, Adegboyega Oyetola dey di race as im dey seek re-election into office for second term.

For candidate of di main opposition party, PDP dis na di second time im go contest for Osun govnorship election.

A: Akinade Akanmu Ogunbiyi

AAC: Awojide Peter Segun

ADP: Kehinde Munirudeen Olumuyiwa A Atanda

APC: Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola

APM: Awoyemi Oluwatayo Lukuman

APP: Adebayo Adeolu Elisha

BP: Adeleke Adesoji Masilo Aderemi Adedapo

LP: Yussuff Sulaimon Lasun

NNPP: Rasaq Oyelami Saliu

NRM: Abede Adetona Samuel

PDP: Adeleke Ademola Jackson Nurudeen

PRP: Ayowole Olubusuyi Adedeji

SDP: Omigbodun Oyegoke Akinrinola

YPP: Ademola Bayonle Adeseye

ZLP: Adesuyi John Olufemi

Meet di major contenders

Adegboyega Oyetola

Im be di current govnor of Osun State.

Di finance expert be 68 years-old

E come from Iragbiji, Boripe local goment area.

E get degree in insurance and masters in business administration, di two na from di University of Lagos.

Before e become govnor for 2018, e work as Chief of Staff to Rauf Aregbesola, di pesin wey e take over from.

Wetin be im campaign promise?

Govnor Oyetola wey dey seek re-election back into office say “ Di state try for security mata". E say im dey plan way to reinforce di state security system and empower di police force if im enta to be govnor again.

"We get farmer cooperatives plus herders, dis na why we no get Farmers-Herders clash for Osun.

E mention as part of im achievement say di Central Bank of Nigeria for Osun na im carry second position out of all di banks wey perform well for Nigeria.

E tok say, “Since im become govnor, im dey up to date wit payment of workers salary especially for pensioners and im plan to continue.

"I no dey owe workers salary and I no dey owe pensioners any arrears." Oga Oyetola say im wan continue to reform di economy of di state and empower young pipo.

Omigbodun Akinrinola Oyegoke

Di 58 year old architect dey contest under di flagship of di Social Democratic party.

Dem born am for Osogbo for 1964

E get im bachelor and master degree for Architecture from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

E later get two oda masters degree for business administration and geographical information systems from University of Ilorin and University of Ibadan.

Im bin serve as di deputy chairman of di Social Democratic Party (SDP).

From 2008 to 2010, e serve as Special Adviser to di den govnor on Inter-Party Relations.

Wetin be im campaign promise?

Omigbodun Akinrinola wan focus on reviving trade and investment for Osun state if im become govnor.

Akinrinola say Osun na civil service state and as goment no dey pay workers well and ontime , e no dey boost trade for inside di state.

Di SDP candidate plan to change dis things if im win.

Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke

Di People's Democratic Party candidate na former senator wey don represent di Osun-west senatorial district between 2017 and 2019

Apart from say im be politician, Adeleke na ogbonge businessman wey come from Ede for Osun State.

Di 62 year old get Bachelor degree for criminal justice for Atlanta Metropolitan State College, US.

Im bin contest di 2017 Osun West senatorial by-election afta di death of im brother, Isiaka Adeleke.

Im also contest and lose di 2018 gubernatorial election form Osun state.

Wetin be im campaign promise?

-Adeleke say di reason why im dey recontest to become govnor for Osun na sake of di bad state of roads, hospitals, agriculture for di state.

Adeleke say im wan revive subsistent farming for inside di state and also empower farmers.

Di Osun State PDP Govnorship candidate also touch on poverty alleviation as part of im plans if im become govnor.

Yusuff Sulaimon Lasun

Di 62 year old candidate of di Labour Party na Engineer

Yusuf Sulaimon Lasun come from Ilobu, Irepodun Local goment area of Osun State.

E get bachelor and master degrees for mechanical engineering from University of Ibadan, Ibadan and Obafemi Awolowo University.

Im na former tok-tok pesin of Alliance for Democracy before and during di administration of Chief Bisi Akande. Dem later appoint am as chairman of Osun State Capital Territory Development Authority OSCTDA for 2004.

Lasun na two-time member of di House of Representatives, e serve as deputy speaker from 2015 to 2019.

Wetin be im campaign promise?

Di candidate of di Labour party, Yusuff Lasun say im wan focus on reforming education sector for Osun state.

Oga Lasun wey say im don do plenty ogbonge tins for di sector wen im be dey represent di state for di house of rep, say im plan to continue di work.

Di Labour party candidate, Yusuff Lasun say im dey passionate to serve di pipo and alleviate residents from poverty.

Dis na why im wan become govnor for Osun state. E also mention say part of wetin dey important for di state na to drive business for di state.

Oga lasun wey say im be successful business man and promise to use im first four years for office to help di youth find business landings for di state wey go encourage dem to thrive.

Akin Ogunbiyi

Na politician and businessman. E dey represent Accord Party to contest for di govnorship seat.

Dem born di 59 years old for Ile-Ogbo, Osun State.

Im graduate wit degree for agricultural economics from Obafemi Awolowo University and get masters for business administration from University of Navarra, Barcelona, Spain.

Im na associate of di Chartered Insurance Institute, London.

E serve on di board of di Infrastructure Bank Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, among oda companies.

Wetin be im campaign promise?

Akin Ogunbiyi say im dey plan to focus on bringing businesses wey go bring investments come di state.

Ogunbiyi tok say e wan reform Osun Education sector, revive di agricultural sector inside di state to drive di economy.