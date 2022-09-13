N﻿namdi Kanu case dey go Appeal court today - Dis na wetin you need to know

34 minutes wey don pass

Appeal Court for Abuja, Nigeria capital go hear di case of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), leader Nnamdi Kanu case today.

Di Appeal Court hearing na to challenge di remaining seven-count charges wey Federal goment sama di leader.

For May 2022, Justice Binta Nyako of di Federal High Court remove some of di charges from 15 to 7.

Di Seven-Count charges wey Nnamdi Kanu wan appeal

Count 1: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to intimidate di population.

Count 2: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to threaten members of di public wit sit at home order.

Count 3: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e declare imsef as member and leader of Ipob, group wey Nigeria goment don ban.

Count 4: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to kill Nigeria security officers.

Count 5: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage di public to attack officers of di Nigeria police force.

Count 13: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to burn down evri federal goment facility for Lagos wey lead to major economic loss to federal goment.

Count 15: Say Nnamdi Kanu import Radio transmitter known as Tram 50L and hide am inside container for Ubulisiuzor for Ihiala Local government area of Anambra.

D﻿i mata so far

Di Federal High Court wey siddon for Abuja bin dismiss di bail application of Nnamdi Kanu.

Trial Judge, Justice Binta describe di application as “gross abuse of court process.”

Justice Nyako for her ruling for June 2022 say di suit na attempt to kontinu to litigate on issues wey dem bin don rule on top.

She advise di applicant to approach di Court of Appeal on di issue of bail.

Justice Nyako adjourn di mata to 14 November for mention and to also know di outcome of di case for Appeal court.

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Kanu say e dey fight to defend im pipo no be to kill dem.

Di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra add say di Biafra struggle na to fight for di pipo and not to kill-kill di pipo of di region.

Kanu tok wen im bin dey response to di outcome of im bail application for di Federal High Court, Abuja for one interview afta im trial.

"I no dey disappointed, why I go dey, na wetin we expect to happun, but I want our pipo to dey very calm, I want Biafra land to dey peaceful, calm and very very peaceful.

We dey fight to defend our pipo, not to kill dem. We dey fight to defend dem, dats why I dey here, and we go continue to do so until we get victory." E tok.

Na for June 27, 2021 security agencies arrest Kanu, di Ipob leader for Kenya.