Armed robbery for Rivers State university female hostel - Wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, @ONLY1RICHMAN/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, One of di female protesters dey seek for justice for girls

20 minutes wey don pass

Students of di Rivers State University (RSU) bin protest on Thursday morning sake of robbery incident wey happun for di school female hostel on Wednesday night.

Female protesters claim through some of di placards wey dem carri say di armed robbers rob dem for dia room and allegedly rape dem.

For anoda placard, di inscription read: “RSU, insecurity 5&6.”

But di Student Union Government (SUG) president of di school, Promise Anele wey follow BBC Pidgin tok say di armed robbers no rape anybodi but dem injure di victims.

Anele tok say na four students di armed robber injure and dem don dey stabilised for hospital.

Soye Maxwell wey be di special assistant to Govnor Siminalayi Fubara, also tok say some of di victims of di attack sustain injuries.

E say di armed robbers steal items like laptops and phones from di students, and im don tok to di university management to ensure say dem provide dis items back to di students.

“We understand di economic challenges wey di student dey face sake of di fuel subsidy removal. To add dis go be like adding more financial pressure to dem, so di university management don assure us say dem go take care of dose items,” Maxwell tok.

Maxwell wey tok say im also meet wit di victims of di robbery attack say im suggest preventive measures wey gatz dey in place to prevent reoccurrence.

“Di fence of di university gatz dey raised. E get security tower for back gate of di university wey gatz dey active. We don discuss wit di CSO of di university to increase im manpower and im don assure us,” Maxwell tok.

Di aide tok say im go report to di govnor of Rivers State to make sure say goment partner wit di university management so students dey well protected and secure.

E add say about four victims wey di armed robbers attack don dey stabilised for hospital.

Di Rivers State Police Command for one statement tok say dem receive report of armed robbery attack for di school female hostel and di commissioner of police Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka don order adequate security for di school campus.