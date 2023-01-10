Who be Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, 'di queen of Nollywood' wey die

10 January 2023

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, ogbonge feem producer and di founder of di African Movie Academy Awards don die, her family announce.

Di family for statement wey dem release describe Peace Anyiam-Osigwe as di Ada of di Anyiam-Osigwe family.

Dem say she be ogbonge pesin and visionary leader for di feem and television industry.

“Di Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe clan for thanksgiving to God and belief say God dey good and evri tin - e do dey good and according to im divine will, pattern and plan, announce di passing to eternal glory of our illustrious beloved daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt Ms. Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe (MFR)”.

“Peace leave indelible imprints for di sands of time”, dem also add.

Di family and clan say dem go kontinu to do all di tin necessary to make sure say her legacy live on.

Dem add say her charity across different religious denominations and oda communities go also kontinu.

Dem say di details of her rites of passage go dey announced in due course.

Meanwhile, di family ask make di public respect dia privacy as dem pray for God love for "im daughter".

Who be Peace Anyiam-Osigwe?

Dem born Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, wey previously be Peace Anyiam-Fiberesima MFR for 30 March.

She be ogbonge Nigerian filmmaker and entertainment executive wey pipo dey call "di queen of Nollywood films".

She be di founder of globally feem ceremony, Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Na Ms Peace direct di first music video of hip-hop star, P-Square.

For 2012, she bin dey honoured as Member of di Order of di Federal Republic by di Nigerian goment.

Dis dem say na sake of her contribution to di entertainment industry.

She be TED fellow.

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe na from di ogbonge Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe family for Nkwerre, Imo State. She be di only girl for family of eight children.

She recieve Law and political science degree from Oxford Brookes University.

Africa Movie Academy Awards

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe found di Africa Film Academy, one body wey dey in charge of film ceremony since 2005.

Di award ceremony wey pipo see as one of di most recognized awards for Africans for film-making.

For di 10th edition, she bin step down as CEO of di AMAAs.

For 2015, she start di Africa One initiative to commemorate Africans for di entertainment industry.

For 2020, she become di National President of di Association of Movie Producers (AMP).

Dis one make her di seventh to hold di post.

Anyiam Osigwe na di initiator of 100 feemms project wey aim to improve di quality of feems wey dey produced for Nigeria.

Anyiam-Osigwe get three books to her credit as she also get ogbonge record for Writing career.

She bin get one tok-tok show, Piece off my mind, wey dey focus on pipo reaction to societal matta.