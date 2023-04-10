Oda unusual form of greetings as Dalai Lama chop accuse say e ask boy to 'suck im tongue'

Di Dalai Lama office say im "regret di incident"

10 April 2023

Di Dalai Lama don apologise afta one video show as e dey ask one boy if e wan suck di spiritual leader tongue.

Office of di Tibetan spiritual leader say e wan tok sorry to di small boy and im family "for di hurt im words fit don cause".

Di video also show as di Dalai Lama dey kiss di pikin on im lips.

"Im Holiness dey often tease pipo e meet in innocent and playful way, even for public and before cameras. He regret di incident," im office tok.

Di video don spark widespread criticism, as many social media users say e dey inappropriate and disturbing.

Di incident bin happun for di Dalai Lama temple for Dharamshala on 28 February.

E bin interact wit around 120 students wey complete one skills training programme wey di M3M Foundation organize, di philanthropic arm of real estate company M3M Group.

Di foundation bin upload fotos from di event on social media for March – for inside one of dem, e show as Dalai Lama dey hug di boy from di viral video.

For di video wey don spread online, e show as di boy dey ask if e fit hug di Dalai Lama. Di leader come give am im cheek, say "first here" and di boy kiss im cheek, come hug am.

Then, as e dey hold di boy hand, di Dalai Lama motion to im lips and say "I think here also", and e kiss di boy on di lips.

Di leader come put im forehead close to di boy own, before e comot im tongue, and e tell di boy " suck my tongue". As some pipo laugh, di boy comot im tongue out before e take am back small, same for Dalai Lama.

Dem hug again as di spiritual leader and di boy tok more, e tell am to look to "good human beings wey dey create peace and happiness".

Sticking one tongue out, fit be one form of greeting for Tibet.

But sticking out di tongue no be di only unusual greeting used around di world.

Tibet

For Tibet, sticking out your tongue na way of saying hello

For most kontris, pipo go consider sticking out your tongue as a bit rude, but for Tibet na one way of greeting.

Di tradition don dey since di 9th century, for di time of one unpopular king wey im name be Lang Darma, e dey popular for im black tongue.

Pipo for Tibet, tink say dem di king dey reborn, so to prove say dem no be di king, dem go show dia tongues.

Di traditional greeting now na form of respect.

New Zealand

Di Princess of Wales and she dey Hongi wit one of di Maori leaders during her visit to New Zealand for 2014

For New Zealand, di Maori pipo get one traditional greeting wey dem dey call Hongi.

To do di Hongi greeting, you go place your nose and forehead togeda wit di pesin wey you dey greet.

Many Maori pipo prefer to Hongi instead of shaking hands.

Greenland

For Greenland, families dey use di 'Kunik' to say hello

Di traditional greeting of Greenland na Kunik.

Na family members dey normally use am and e involve to press di nose plus di upper lip against di oda pesin skin – then breathe on dem.

Philippines

For di Philippines, young pipo greet dia elders using di "Mano Po".

For di Philippines, young pipo dey greet dia elders by using di "Mano Po."

Wen di knuckles dey touch di forehead dem go say Mano (wey mean hand) and Po (wey mean respect). Wen young pesin greet old pesin for di Philippines, e get special way dem take dey do di greeting.