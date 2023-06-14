Woman allegedly kill her mama, put her inside box den go report herself to police

Wia dis foto come from, BengaluruCityPolice

One 39 year old woman don allegedly kill her mama by forcing her to drink overdose of BP medicine.

On Monday, 12 June, officers of Mico Layout Police Station for Bengaluru no ever expect say dia week go turn upside down like dat.

Around 1pm dat day, 39 year old Sonali Sen, wey be physiotherapist from Assam, waka enta police station confess say she don kill her mama.

She tell police say she allegedly kill her mama as par di instruction wey di mother give her.

Suspect report her sef to police

Biva Pal, 71 years, dey live Sonali wey recently resign from her work.

Sonali say she bin kill her mama, come pack her body inside one trolley suitcase, just few hours before she come report come report her own crime.

She carry di trolley go di police station.

Inside di suitcase, police also find one framed photo of her papa wey bin don die long ago wit di mama.

Police say afta her husband go work, Sonali claim say she forcefully give her mother 30 Blood Pressure (BP) tablets.

"By 11.30 am, Biva suffer paralytic stroke, come begin dey struggle in agony.

"Sonali den strangle her, pack her body put inside trolley, police claim.

She den charter keke, go di nearest police station go report hersef.

Wetin police dey do

According to police, she use her shawl take strangle her 71 years old mama.

Further investigate show say Biva move into her daughter house – Sonali dey live wit her husband and mother inlaw before her mama come join dem.

Police say ever since Biva pack enta di house she dey always quarrel wit Sonali mother inlaw.

Di quarrel between di mama and pikin turn violent on Sunday, sotey di mama, out of anger, tell her pikin to kill her.

Bangaluru Police don arrest plus register case of murder against Sonali wey say she kill her mama as par di instruction wey she give am.