Forbes top ten list of highest paid athletes for 2023 and wetin dem earn

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

37 minutes wey don pass

Di top three highest-paid athletes for di world of sports for di past 12 months na footballers, according to di 2023 list wey Forbes publish.

Cristiano Ronaldo ogbonge transfer to Saudi Arabia wit Al Nassr help am make a reported $136 million.

Out of dat $136m, $90m come from off-field income, including brand partnerships wit di likes of Binance and LiveScore.

Second and third for di list na Paris Saint-Germain forwards Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Tori be say Messi earn about $130m - more dan $350,000 per day - ova di last year.

Im sponsors, wey include Adidas, Budweiser and PepsiCo, go happy wit Messi performance to help Argentina to glory for di 2022 Fifa World Cup for Qatar.

Messi na also ambassador for di tourist board of Saudi Arabia.

Mbappe, wey win di Golden Boot for di World Cup wia im lose di final wit France, bin make $120m in di last 12 months.

Di 24-year-old bin make more dan Messi and Ronaldo in terms of im on-field earnings, wen im receive big bonus for extending im contract wit PSG afta heavy interest from Real Madrid.

Top ten highest-paid athletes in world sports 2023

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - $136million ($46m in on-field earnings)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ronaldo leave Manchester to join Al Nassr

2. Lionel Messi - $130million ($65m in on-field earnings)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

3. Kylian Mbappe - $120million ($100m in on-field earnings)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

4. LeBron James - $119.5million ($44.5m in on-field earnings)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

5. Canelo Alvarez - $110million ($100m in on-field earnings)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Canelo Alvarez na di only boxer for di list

6. Dustin Johnson - $107million ($102m in on-field earnings)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

7. Phil Mickelson - $106million ($104m in on-field earnings)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

8. Stephen Curry - $100.4million ($48.4m in on-field earnings)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

9. Roger Federer - $95.1million ($0.1m in on-field earnings)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

10. Kevin Durant - $89.1million ($41.1m in on-field earnings)