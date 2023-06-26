Court don remand popular skit maker, Trinity guy for prison over alleged sexual exploitation of minor

Wia dis foto come from, Trinity Guy/Instagram

one hour wey don pass

One Family Court wey siddon for Iyaganku area of Ibadan, Oyo state capital don order make dem remand popualr skit maker, Maruf Abdullahi, popularly known as “Trinity Guy”, for Agodi correctional facility over alleged sexual exploitation of one 10-year-old girl.

Na di state police command carry am plus di papa of di young girl, Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and her mama, Rofiat, 29, go court on two count-charge of conspiracy and sexual abuse and exploitation.

Di Magistrate, P.O Adetuyibi who no gree take di plea of di defendants plea for want of jurisdiction, say dem don file case file and even duplicate for di Oyo State Ministry of Justice.

Adetuyibi remand di three defendants for Agodi correctional facility, Ibadan, pending 11 July wen dem go bring di case up for mention.