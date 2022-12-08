How man allegedly kill im close friend of many years in order to tiff im car

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Officer Sanusi Bawa allegedy lose im life to im friend wey wan steal im car

Tori of how one 39-year old classroom teacher Laminu Saminu allegedly kill im close friend Sanusi Bawa for Katsina state inside northwest Nigeria na one wey continue to dey shock pipo across di region due to how e happun.

Laminu and Sanusi na friends for many years and dem bin first do National College of Education programme togeda before dem come start degree programme togeda and dem both dey final year and di same class.

Police arrest Laminu two days ago for allegedly killing im friend Sanusi wey be officer with Nigeria Civil Defence Corps. E bin get one Volkswagen golf car wey e dey drive.

Family say Sanusi and Laminu na close friends and Sanusi dey always visit im friend Laminu as way to show say e hold am dear.

Wetin we call dis foto, Log of wood wey di suspect allegedly use smash di head of im friend with oda exhibits

According to police narration wey Katsina Police command tok-tok pesin Gambo Isah give, Sanusi call im friend 11 times for phone and as e no pick na im e drive im car to visit am not knowing say na death dey call am.

Na afta e meet di now arrested Laminu wey allegedly carry am go one isolated house to relax before e hatch plan to kill am and steal im car.

“E bring am Fura da Nono (northern Nigeria drink) come pour rat poison inside and e come give di late Sanusi to drink, come act like say e wan go do sometin come back.”

“Na later afta e come back come see say Sanusi neva die e come carry one big log of wood hit am for head sotey e die.”

“Before e pick Sanusi dead bodi throw inside well and use some materials dump over am.” Police tok. According to Police, wetin lead to Laminu arrest na wen e call Sanusi wife asking for di papers of di car saying Nigeria Customs arrest di car and need di papers.

So already, di wife bin don report her husband missing as e no return house for few days. As dem trace di call e lead police to Laminu na im dem arrest am. Police tok. Broda to Sanusi wey also express sadness over wetin happun to im broda also tok about di friendship between Sanusi and Laminu.

“Sanusi hold Laminu very dear to im heart.”

“Even though my brother dey work for Katsina city during im off work e dey drive long to go see Laminu wey e consider as im friend not knowing wetin go happun.”

“To me, I feel say na just jealousy and envy fit cause wetin im do.” E tok.

'I know dem since wen dem dey school togeda'

Wetin we call dis foto, Late Bawa get two children with im wife

Rabi Yusuf Danyaro na wife of late Bawa and she tell BBC Pidgin say she first come across di relationship between her husband and di suspect years ago wen she dey help her hubby copy one list from im class work.

“Na dat time I first know of Laminu Saminu because I see im name for di list of im class pipo.”

“And anoda tin be say my husband dey make call to Laminu and I go hear dem dey tok for phone.”

She dey cry as she describe how di whole incident happun.

“My husband bin work overnight while I go sleep for my sister house wey born so me and am no see a day to im disappearance, we just dey tok for phone.”

“But as I no hear from am towards evening time na im I begin worry and by dat kain 10pm I don call am several times without answer.”

Rabi yan say say moments later, na im pesin call her with her husband number saying im na colleague for office and wan come collect car papers as Nigeria Customs don seize di car.

She say na from dia suspicion creep into her mind and first tin she do na to report di mata to her husband elder brother.

Na later police trace dat particular call to Laminu wey lead to im arrest. Di mother of two say she dey beg authorities to help her young family get justice.