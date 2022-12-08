Google reveal di pipo and tins Nigerians search for di most in 2022

Wia dis foto come from, @peterobigregory @oxladeofficial @asakemusic @yuledochie/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, (L-R) Peter Obi, Oxlade, Asake and Yul Edochie

8 December 2022, 11:27 WAT New Informate 23 minutes wey don pass

Google don release di list of di tins wey pipo search for pass for di year 2022 and presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, Iphone 14, Nigerian musicians Oxlade and Asake make di list.

Under searches category, na Afcon top di list, while Asuu strike follow. Oxlade na im carri first for pipo category, while Will Smith top di list for actors category.

Asuu strike dey di list sake of say di Academic Staff Union of Universities bin down dia tools to press home dia demands to di federal goment for eight months.

Talented artiste Oxlade make di list sake of im leaked sex tape wey bin trend for February dis year.

Peter Obi, di Labour Party presidential candidate make di list sake of im Obidient movement both online and offline.

Will Smith top di list of di most searched actors sake of di slap wey im give comedian Chris Rock during di 94th Academy Awards aka Oscar for March dis year.

Yul Edochie make di search sake of say im announce im second wife Judy Austin and dia son for April.

See some of di categories and how pipo search.

Searches

1. AFCON

2. ASUU Strike

3. IPhone 14

4. Oxlade

5. NATO

6. Buga

7. Peter Obi

8. Ukraine

9. World Cup

10. Asake

People

1. Oxlade

2. Peter Obi

3. Asake

4. Black Sheriff

5. Casemiro

Actors

1. Will Smith

2. Johnny Depp

3. Yul Edochie

4. Osita Iheme

5. Judy Austin

Athletes/Sport People

1. Casemiro

2. Lisandro Martinez

3. Antony

4. Gabriel Jesus

5. Raphinha

Lyrics

1. Finesse lyrics

2. Overdise lyrics

3. Rush lyrics

4. If i broke na my business lyrics

5. Palazzo lyrics

Recipe

1. Fried Rice recipe

2. Afang soup recipe

3. Jollof Rice recipe

4. Banana bread recipe

5. Parfait recipe

Whos is...

Wia dis foto come from, @peterobigregory @officialasiwajubat @aatiku/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, (L-R) Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar

1. Who is Peter Obi's running mate

2. Who is Queen Elizabeth

3. Who is the greek god of war

4. Who is the APC presidential candidate

5. Who is Atiku's running mate

Devices

1. Iphone 14 pro max

2. Iphone 13 pro max

3. Tecno Camon 19

4. Infinix Note 12

5. Tecno Spark 12

6. Infinite Note 11

7. Redmi Note 11

8.Infinix Smart 6

9. Tecno Spark 9

10. Tecno Spark 8

Movies/TV series

1. Anikulapo

2. Blood Sisters

3. House of Dragon

4. Thor - Love & Thunder

5. The Woman King

6. Selina Tested

7. Tinder Swindler

8.Black Panther 2

9. Eternals

10. All of us are dead

Songs

1. Buga - Kizz Daniel

2. Overdose - Mavin

3. Machala - Berri Tiga ft Carter Efe

4. Calm Down - Rema

5. Rush - Ayra Starr

Loss

1. Queen Elizabeth

2. Osinachi Nwachukwu

3. Ada Ameh

4. Rico Swavey

5. Takeoff

Musicians

1. Oxlade

2. Asake

3. Black Sherrif

4. Portable

5. Lil Tjay

What is...

1. What us Lupus

2. What is NATO

3. What is NFT

4. What is the cause of the Russia and Ukraine war

5. What is the meaning of Zazu Zeh

6. What is a PVC

7. What is intersex

8. What is the meaning of Sapa

9. What is Greta Thunberg known for