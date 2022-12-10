Nigeria dey lead for deaths caused by malaria worldwide - WHO tok

Di World Health Organisation (WHO) malaria report don show say Nigeria lead oda kontris of di world for malaria deaths in 2021.

According to di report wey WHO title World malaria report 2022, Nigeria account for 31.3% of malaria death worldwide while Democratic Republic of di Congo record 12.6%.

Behind di Democratic Republic of di Congo na United Republic of Tanzania wey record 4.1%, while Niger come fourth wit 3.9%.

Dis one mean say dis four kontris account for 51.9% of all malaria deaths worldwide.

According to di report, WHO record estimated 247 million cases of malaria worldwide for 2021 and na estimated 619,000 die as a result of dis illness.

WHO also tok for dia report say Africa get 95% of malaria cases for 2021 and record 96% deaths for di same year.

Dem say pikin under di age of five account for about 80% of all malaria deaths for Africa.

Di malaria cases worldwide for 2021 high pass di one of 2020 wey be 245 million but di deaths wey di illness cause for 2021 dey lower dan di one of 2020 wey be 625,000.

Wetin be malaria and di symptoms?

Malaria na acute febrile illness wey Plasmodium parasites dey cause. Humans dey get malaria through di bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes.

Na five parasite species dey cause malaria for humans and two of dis species pose di greatest threat. Dem be P. falciparum and P. vivax.

P. falciparum na di deadliest malaria parasite and na im plenti pass for Africa. P. vivax na di dominant malaria parasite for most kontris outside sub-Saharan Africa.

Di first symptoms of malaria na fever, headache and chills. And dis symptoms usually appear 10-15 days afta di infective mosquito bite pesin. Dis symptoms fit no serious and e fit dey difficult to recognise as malaria.

If pesin no treat malaria wey P. falciparum cause, e fit progress to severe illness and death within a period of 24 hours.

How you fit prevent malaria?

WHO recommend protection for pipo wey dey at risk of malaria wit methods wey don show say e dey work.

Two forms of protection - insecticide-treated mosquito nets (ITN) and indoor residual spraying (IRS) - dey work wella.

Sleeping under ITNs fit reduce contact between mosquitoes and humans as e dey provide physical barrier and dey kill di insects too.

IRS involve to spray di inside of houses and buildings wit insecticide, once or twice per year.

You fit also prevent Malaria by using ogbonge anti-malarial drugs for those wey dey travel, pregnant women and children.

WHO also recommend di use of RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine among pikin wey dey live for regions wit moderate or high P. falciparum malaria transmission.

Dem say di vaccine don show say e dey reduce malaria and deadly severe malaria among pikin dem.

How to treat am

You fit Malaria treat and cure malaria. According to di WHO, to sabi say you get am early and to begin treat am dey reduces di disease, prevent deaths and decrease di chances of malaria transmission.