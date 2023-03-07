Worker ask Elon Musk ontop Twitter: You don sack me?

One Twitter employee gat to enta social media to ask Elon Musk weda im still get work.

For tweet to di Twitter boss, Halli Thorleifsson say, "your head of HR no fit confam weda I get work or not".

Oga Musk ansa am say, "Which kain work you bin dey do?"

Oga Thorleifsson tell di BBC say nine days afta dem freeze am from Twitter accounts, e no know weda dem sack am or not.

Afta plenti follow up questions and ansa with Elon Musk, wey be like interview for im job, oga Thorleifsson say e come get email wey confam say dem sack am.

Twitter no immediately ansa to di BBC request for comment.

Oga Thorleifsson, 45 bin dey work as senior director for product design. E tell BBC say di mata around im job bin dey "strange" and "extremely stressful" as tins be no clear.

E say "I open my computer on Sunday morning nine days ago and see say di screen bin dey grey and locked, wey mean say dem don lock me out of my Twitter accounts.

"Afta some days, I start to dey reach out to Elon and oga of HR to ask about my situation. HR email me two times but no fit ansa weda or not I still get work for Twitter".

With frustration na im make am contact im oga at di top, Elon Musk.

Oga Thorleifsson tweet say, "maybe if enough pipo retweet, you go ansa me here".

Oga Musk ansa say:

Afta plenti follow up questions, oga Thorleifsson tok di list of tins im don do for di company.

Na so Musk end di tok-tok with laugh emoji.

Small time afta dat Twitter tok-tok, oga Thorleifsson say Twitter HR department contact am say dem don sack am.

Di conversation don go far for Twitter as Mr Musk dey chook mouth for response.

E go on to yab oga Thorleifsson say, "di reality be say dis guy (wey get plenti money by imself) no do any real work, e dey use say im get disability wey no allow am type as excuse yet fit at di same time di tweet well. I no fit say I get respect for dat."

Oga Thorleifsson wey dey live for Iceland bin sell im company Ueno wey be creative design agency to Twitter for early 2021 and im start di company for 2014.

As part of di buyout, e come turn full-time worker for Twitter.

E tell BBC say, "I decide to sell because I get muscle dystrophy and my bodi dey slowly but surely fail me".

E add say, "I get few good years of work for my bodi so dis na way to wrap up my company, and set up myself and family for years wen I no go fit work like dat".

According to UK National Health Service, Muscular dystrophies (MD) na group of inherited genetic conditions wey gradually dey cause di muscles to weaken and lead to an increasing level of disability.

Wetin we call dis foto, Halli Thorleifsson say e wan use di remaining good years for im bodi to work to provide for im family wen e no fit work again

As at now, Halli dey fear say oga Musk no go honour di contract wey im sign with Twitter wen e sell dem im company.

"E dey extremely stressful. Dis na my retirement fund, way to take take care of myself and my family as my disease increase. To get di richest man for world ontop dis mata wey fit refuse to abide by contract no dey easy for me to accept", na wetin e tok.

Last month, e be like Elon Musk sack anoda 200 Twitter employees wey mean say di company now get just ova 2,000 workers. Na 7,500 dem be for October.