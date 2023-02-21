Putin announce say Russia go suspend participation in arms control treaty

Putin don announce say Russia dey suspend dia participation for New Start - one strategic arms reduction treaty between di US and Russia.

Dis dey come one day afta US President Joe Biden bin waka for Kyiv and promise say e go stand with Ukraine as long as e go take.

Afta im surprise visit to Kyiv, Biden carry imself waka go Poland and on Tuesday go tok for speech on top how America help to collabo to world to support Ukraine and insist American support for NATO eastern flank.

"I dey forced to announce today say Russia dey suspend dia participation for di strategic offensive arms treaty," Putin tok.

E also tok say Russia need to dey ready to test nuclear weapons if US do am first.

New Start na di last nuclear arms deal wey remain between Russia and di US and e dey extended for five years for 2021.

Originally signed for 2010, di treaty limit each side to 1,550 long-range nuclear warheads, one lower number dan under di previous Start deal.

Key points from Putin long address

Plenti to digest from President Putin State of di Nation speech - e bin tok for nearly two hours.

Here na some of di key takeaways:

Throughout im address Putin repeat previous claims to blame Ukraine and di West for di war

Anoda claim e repeat na around Russia responsibility to "liquidate di neo-Nazi regime for Kyiv"

Russia dey defend pipo lives, e tok, wit claim say Russia no fight Ukrainians and describing dem as hostages instead

E dey "impossible" to beat Russia for battlefield, Putin claim, adding say di Kremlin dey use force to stop di war

Di West dey seeking to change one "local conflict into global one", Putin claim

Putin speak for long length about di fact say di "motherland" recognise those wey don die for di war, e add say e go set up one special foundation to help those wey dey affected by wetin e call di "special military operation"

For response, Ukraine say Putin speech show say Russia don "land for dead end" - while di US describe Putin speech as one "absurdity"

Joe Biden surprise visit to Ukraine

Biden for im Kyiv visit say, "wen Putin launch im invasion one year ago, e bin tink say Ukraine dey weak and di West dey divided. E tink sey e go out last us. But e wrong die."

E add say, "di cost wey Ukraine pay dey extraordinarily high. Sacrifices don dey great... we sabi say dem go be difficult days and weeks and years ahead."

Moscow fail for dia attempt to assault di Ukrainian capital for di beginning of dia invasion for February 24.

Since dat time, Russia war don kill tens of thousands of Ukraine civilians and sojas on di two side and reduce cities to doti, wit millions of refugees wey don run comot house.

Russia don annex about 20% of Ukraine as d i West don promise billions of dollars of military aid to Kyiv.

Zelenskiy say, "di visit of di US presido to Ukraine for di first time in 15 years na di most important visit for di entire history of Ukraine - US relations".

As Biden dey for Kyiv, di State Department announce say dem dey add extra $460 million for US aid go Ukraine wey include $450 million work of artillery ammunition, anti-amour systems and air defence radar and $10 million for energy infrastructure.

Officials for Washington and Moscow say dem gist Russia before Biden comot as a means to avoid kasala for Kyiv wen e still dey.

Tatiana Stanovaya wey be political analyst tell Reuters say "Of course for di Kremlin, dis go fit be more proof say di United States sure say Russia go lose di war and e don turn to war between Russia and di West."

Putin go drop update give Russia political and military elite on di Ukraine conflict, di biggest gbas gbos for di West since Cold War, for speech wey e go give both houses of parliament for Tuesday.

E go also drop analysis of di international situation and list im plan for Russia development afta di West drop sweeping sanctions on dem, na wetin Kremlin tok.

China Warning

China top diplomat Wang Yi on Monday call for negotiated settlement to end di Ukraine war wen e stop for Hungary before im trip go Moscow for tok-tok.

Ukraine don already hala say any diplomatic solution go need Russia to comot dia troops form dia territory.

China Foreign Minister Qin Ganag tok on Tuesday for speech say, "China dey fear sat di Ukraine kasala go continue to increase and even go out of control. We want make certain kontris stop to dey ginger di fire".

E be lie e dey tok about America say dem must "stop hyping 'today Ukraine, tomorrow, Taiwan'."

Russia dey try get full contr0l of di two easstern provinces wey dey form Ukraine Donbbas industrial region.

Kyiv and di West dey see am as push to give Putin victories to trumpet a year afta e start Europe biggest kasala since World War Two.

Ukraine dey expect to collect plenti Western weapon in di coming months wey go help dem mount planned counter offensive.