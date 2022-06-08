US woman admit say she train all female IS army for Syria

Wia dis foto come from, ALEXANDRIA SHERIFF'S OFFICE Wetin we call dis foto, Allison Fluke-Ekren dey face up to 20 years for prison

One American woman don confess say she lead one all-female squadron for di so-called Islamic State for Syria.

She also confess say she bin dey plot attacks for American soil.

Allison Fluke-Ekren bin plead guilty to one count of providing support for di group as she tok sat she don train pass 100 women and girls for violence.

Di mama and teacher wey turn IS leader comot America for 2011 and work with terror group for Libya before she go Syria.

She fit face di maximum of 20 years for prison for her sentencing for October.

Flute-Ekren, 42, wey be former biology student and school teacher, bin travel go Syria to join di group afta she live for Eygypt and Turkey.

When she bin dey IS, she bin lead Khatiba Nusaybah wey be all female battalion wey bin dey dia de-facto capital for Raqqa, Syria.

Her primary job na to teach women and pikin dem how to use weapons for AK-47s and grenades to suicide vests, according to wetin officials tok.

For Virginia court on Tuesday, she tok say yes, she train di all female group but she claim say she no try to recruit pikin.

According to CNN, she say, “we no train any young children on purpose”.

Some women wey she train dey expected to comot and testify against her.

Fluke- Ekren wey use di name Umm Mohammed al-Amriki, also live for Mosul Iraq afta IS fighters capture am.

One witness testify say her level of radicalisation bin dey “off di charts” for “11 or 12” on di scale of one to 10.

She also confess say she discuss attacks for America including for university and shopping mall.

One witness testify say she “bin see any attack wey no kill plenti pipo say na waste of resources“.

Di documents also reveal say her second husband bin dey member of Ansar Al-Sharia wey be militant organisation wey attack one US compound for Benghazi Libya for 2012.

She and her husband wey later die for airstrike, bin draft report for di leaders of IS afta dem analyse US documents wey dem gbab for di Benghazi attack.

For court, she cry wen di Judge ask am weda she go take di plea agreement sake of her plenti pikin dem.

Her family members bin don ask court make dem ban am to con contact dem.