Raila Odinga: Kenya ogbonge politician don get approval to run for president

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Kenya former prime minister, ogbonge politician Raila Odinga, don get approval from di kontri electoral body on Sunday to officially joining di race to succeed president Uhuru Kenyatta for di elections for August.

At 77 years, dis go be di fifth time wey Oga Odinga dey try become Kenya president.

And many pipo dey consider am to be im last attempt for di office, but e neva clear.

Im bin say im 2017 presidential bid na im "last bullet".

But for one interview wit BBC Focus on Africa TV Sophie Ikenye for March 2022, im say im make U—turn as Kenya pipo bin "ask am to run for president again because of di great faith" dem get in am.

Odinga running mate Martha Karua, wey don also get clear from IEBC on Sunday, go be Kenya first woman deputy president if dem win di elect.

Raila Odinga main rival, deputy president William Ruto, also receive di necessary clearance from di Independent Election and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) one day earlier, on Saturday.

Ruto dey try to succeed im boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, wey go leave office afta two terms, for di August election.

If Kenya pipo elect am, Ruto go be di first If candidate to win di presidency for im first attempt.

Im running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, don also get approval from IEBC.

Ruto dey ready do some political rallies to address im supporters.

But im approval from di electoral body mean say im no go fit use goment motor as im don stop to enjoy some of di privileges of di deputy president office.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Who be Ralia Odinga?

Raila Amolo Odinga, na Kenya businessman and politician wey dem born January 7, 1945 for Maseno, Kenya.

Odinga na from Luo tribe and im be di son of di first vice president of independent Kenya.

Im get very committed followers, and im fans don ginve am nickname "Baba" (Father), "Agwambo" (Act of God) and "Tinga" (Tractor) – based on im party symbol for di 1997 elections.

Im serve as prime minister of Kenya between 2008 and 2013 afta di kontri controversial presidential election of December 2007.

During Kenya last election for 2017, Oga Odinga run against di current president Kenyatta and swore imsef in as ‘pipo’s President’ after di electoral body declare ims rival winner.

But some months later im reach agreement wit Kenyantta. Symbol of di agreement na di now famous handshake, wit Kenyatta.

Now Oga Odinga dey promise to continue Oga Kenyatta development agenda and to improve di lives of vulnerable Kenya pipo by giving dem 6,000 Kenyan shillings ($50; £40) monthly stipend from one new social protection fund, if dem elect am as president.

Odinga dey form new political party every election.

For di 2022 election im go contest under di banner if Azimio la Umoja, Swahili for Pledge of Unity, as im dey try to win over supporters of outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Who be William Ruto wey be Odinga main rival?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

William Samoei arap Ruto, na Kenya politician and di current Deputy President of Kenya since 2013.

Dem born on 21 December 1966 for Sambut village, Uasin Gishu County for Rift Valley province.

Im marry Rachael, wey im bon first meet for church youth meetings. Dem get six children.

Im childhood represent di life of many poor pipo for Kenya.

Im go to primary school barefoot, and wear im first shoe at di age of 15.

Im bin also sell chicken and ground nuts for roadside for villages inside Rift Valley.

So e no dey surprising say im dey present imsef as champion of di poor as e dey fight for presidency for August 9 elections.

E dey contest under di banner of Kenya Kwanza, Swahili for Kenya First, wit promise to grow di economy.

Ruto dey hope say im go get di same luck wey im get for im first attempt, to parliament for 1997 as MP for di Eldoret North constituency.

Loyalty to tribe na veryserious party of Kenya politics and Ruto come from di third biggest ethnic group, Kalenjin, wey don produce only one president before, di late Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, wey bin be Kenya longest-serving ruler.

Wen be Kenya election?

Kenya 2022 general election go shele on August 9.

On dat day, voters go elect di president, members of di National parliament and Senate, county govnors and members of di 47 county assemblies.

According to di Constitution of Kenya, general election must to hapun on di second Tuesday of August afta once every five years.

Dis mean say if office of di president happun to dey vacant before di schedule election, di vice go take over.

But if di office of di president and di vice dey vacant at di same time for some reason, na only den dem fit conduct presidential election earlier dan di time.