PSG re-consider Neymar move to Chelsea, Arsenal dey eye Danilo

Chelsea get offer to sign Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, 30, as Paris St-Germain wan offload di Brazil forward to avoid falling foul of Uefa Financial Fair Play guidelines. (Mail)

But while Chelsea dey interested in striking a deal for Neymar, in a u-turn, Paris St-Germain now dey refuse to sell. (Times via Metro)

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, 23, and Dinamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, 19, dey linked with Chelsea for potential double swoop. Russia Zakharyan go cost £12.6m but a reported £126m price tag fit spoil any move for Portugal Leao. (Times - requires subscription)

Barcelona full-back Sergiño Dest go join AC Milan on season-long loan, with di option to turn di move into a €20m permanent switch. Di USA defender bin dey linked with a move to Manchester United. (Fabrizio Romano)

Brentford wan hijack Arsenal move for Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, but go need to smash the club transfer record to sign di £25m-rated Ukrainian forward. (Mirror)

Arsenal don submit a £20m offer for Palmeirasmidfielder Danilo, 21, but di club wan a higher fee for di Brazilian. (Goal Brazil via Metro)

Newcastle United don enter di race to sign Leicester City Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25. (Mail)

Arsenal bin dey track Tielemans throughout the transfer window, but another "mystery club" now dey ready to table bid as Leicester set £30m price tag. (Express)

Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, 24, dey keen to push through move to Chelsea as owner Todd Boehly launch £50m bid for di Mexico international. (De Telegraaf via Metro)

Di Blues bin bid £43m for Alvarez as Chelsea wan sign a forward and a midfielder before the transfer window close.(Sky Sports)

Barcelona don turn down a player-plus-cash offer from Chelsea for Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33. They bid €15m (£13m) plus Spain full-back Marcos Alonso, 31, but negotiations go continue. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea dey close in on a £77.7m deal to sign Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, but go allow am to remain at RB Leipzig on loan for the 2022-23 season. (Telegraph - requires subscription)

Leeds United dey prepare to table offer for Sheffield United's Republic of Ireland defender John Egan, 29, but dey also face losing Wales winger Dan James, 24, to Tottenham. (Express)

Southampton dey ready to up their offer for Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23, after PSV Eindhoven reject initial £21.4m bid. (Telegraph - requires subscription)

PSV Eindhoven don agree £34m deal for Gakpo as Southampton prepare to smash di club transfer record. (Times - requires subscription)

Fenerbahce don enter race to sign Paris St-Germain forward Mauro Icardi, 29, with di Argentina striker already garnering interest from fellow Turkish side Galatasaray. (L'Equipe - in French)

Denmark and Nice forward Kasper Dolberg, 24, dey Spain to complete a loan move to Sevilla. (AS - in Spanish)

Former Everton forward James Rodriguez, 31, dey interested in playing for La Liga side Sevilla - di Colombian currently dey Qatari club Al-Rayyan. (El Chiringuito)

Paris St-Germain's Senegal defender Abdou Diallo, 26, who bin dey linked with a move to Aston Villa, go fly to Germany on Thursday for a medical before switch to RB Leipzig. (Fabrizio Romano)