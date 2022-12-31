How much Cristiano Ronaldo move to Al Nassr worth?

Wia dis foto come from, Al Nassr Wetin we call dis foto, Cristiano Ronaldo become di first man to score for five different World Cups in Qatar for 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo don join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on a deal wey go run until 2025.

Di Portugal captain na free agent afta e comot Manchester United following a controversial interview wia e criticise di club.

Accrording to reports, Ronaldo go receive di biggest football salary in history at more dan £177m per year.

Di 37-year-old say e dey "eager to experience a new football league in a different kontri".

Ronaldo add say: "I dey fortunate say I don win everytin I set out to win for European football and feel now say dis na is di right moment to share my experience for Asia."

Al Nassr - wey be nine-time Saudi Pro League champions - describe di signing as "history in di making".

Di club say e go "inspire our league, nation and future generations, boys and girls to be di best version of demselves".

For summer, Ronaldo turn down one £305m deal to join anoda Saudi team - Al Hilal - because e bin dey happy for United.

Earlier for November, di striker speak out for one interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV wia e say e feel "betrayed" by United, e no respect manager Erik ten Hag and dem dey force am out of di club.

Ronaldo, wey score 145 goals for 346 appearances for United, comot Juventus to rejoin di Old Trafford club for August 2021 - 11 years afta e comot to join Real Madrid.

E bin get just over seven months remaining on im £500,000-a-week contract with United but im immediate exit dey "mutually agreed".

A day afta e comot di club, dem ban am for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of one Everton fan hand afta United defeat for Goodison Park for April.

E go serve di ban for domestic level with any new club - for England or abroad - although e no apply at continental club level, such as di Champions League.

Ronaldo recently return from playing for Portugal for di World Cup for Qatar, wia e make history by becoming firist man to score for five different Fifa World Cups with im strike for im side opening win against Ghana.

