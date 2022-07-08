Dem shoot Japan ex-Prime Minister Abe, im condition dey unknown

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

8 July 2022, 08:16 WAT New Informate 30 minutes wey don pass

Shinzo Abe, former Japanese Prime Minister, collapse afta dem shoot am gun for one event inside di city of Nara.

Dem shoot Mr Abe two times, di second shot hit am for back wey make am fall for ground dey bleed but im condition dey unknown.

Former Govnor of Tokyo, Yoichi Masuzoe tok ontop twitter say di 67-year-old Mr Abe dey in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

E mean say im dey di situation before dem officially confam say im don die.

"Dem shoot former prime minister Abe around 11:30 local time (02:30 GMT) for Nara. We don arrest one man, wey we believe say na im shoot am.

Tori be say dem don already arrest im attacker.

For now we no know di condition of former prime minister Abe " chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu tell tok-tok pipo.

No mata di reason, we no go ever tolerate such barbaric act. we strongly condenm am"

Eyewitnesses see man with 'large gun'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Videos wey dey fly upandan ontop social media, wey dem neva verify appear to show paramedics wey gada around Mr Abe for middle of one street.

Tori be say dem don rush am go hospital.

Mr Abe bin dey give speech for one candidate for Nara wen di attack happun - eye-witnesses say dem see one man wit wetin dem described as big gun fire from back.

E be like say di first shot miss di target but di second shot hit Mr Abe for im back.

Im fall for ground quick quick as im dey bleed. Security come detain di attacker wey no make any attempt to run.

Local tori pipo NHK say Mr Abe bin dey "conscious and responsive" wen dem bin dey cari am afta di shooting, dem quote police sources.

Di tori pipo also add say di police don seize di gun of di attacker and dem don identify am.

NHK add say di suspect use handmade gun.

Local media reports say dem beliv say di attacker na former member of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, di local equivalent of a navy.

Ruperti WIngfield-Hayes Japan Correspondent Analyse di mata

Di first question many pipo dey ask be say is what was the gun used and how did the shooter get hold of it?

Di answer be like say di attacker build di gun by imsef.

Pictures of di suspect wey dem snap wen dem dey arrest am show sometin wey resemble an improvised, or home-made, double-barrelled shotgun.

Gun violence no dey common for Japan, and guns dey very difficult to own. Political violence too no dey common.

Mr Abe get a team of security police wit am. But e be like say di shooter still get chance to near am well well witout any sort of check, or barrier.

Di shooting of dat kind big man dey shock pipo for di kontri wey dey always boast say e dey safe.

Mr Abe, wey be Japan's longest-serving prime minister, bin dey office for 2006 for one year and den again from 2012 to 2020, before im step down sake of health reasons.

He later reveal say im suffer from relapse of ulcerative colitis wey be disease of di intestine.

Wem im bin dey office, dem know am for some kind of policies on defence and foreign policy, and im don dey try to amend Japan's pacifist post-war constitution.

Im also push for one economic policy wey come dey known as "Abenomics" - built on monetary easing, fiscal stimulus and structural reforms.