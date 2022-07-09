All you need know about UK-Nigeria Migration Agreement

Wia dis foto come from, @UKinNigeria/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, UK-Nigeria Migration Agreement

16 minutes wey don pass

UK new Immigration plan don take effect for Nigeria and oda African kontris.

On 30 June, some Nigerians wey UK goment deport land Murtala Muhammed International airport Lagos.

Some of di deported pesins be convicted criminals and odas enta UK illegally.

Tori be say Nigeria don sign one deportation agreement wit di United Kingdom.

Di document wey dey named as “UK-Nigeria Migration Agreement signed” na to deport pipo way use magomago enta di UK.

E also include plans plus send dangerous criminals come back to Nigeria.

Dis dey come under di "New Plan for Immigration" wey di British goment publish earlier dis year.

Di UK Home Office Secretary, Priti Panel share di informate for her verified Twitter handle.

She say “dis ogbonge agreement go increase di deportation of foreign criminals to make our streets and kontris dey safer.”

Priti add say di Memorandum of Understanding agreement go also tackle illegal migration as e dey pose danger to di two kontris.

Di UK say dem make dis decision sake of di plenty illegal ways pipo take dey enta di UK plus how pipo dey lie to hide and seek protection (asylum) for di kontri.

11 Nigerians, eight Ghanaians don land Africa afta dem chop deportation from UK goment 30th June 2022

Why UK introduce di New Plan for Immigration

Wia dis foto come from, @UKinNigeria/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, UK High Commissioner for one media parley during di launch of di British International Investment for Nigeria

Na on 24 March 2021, di UK goment publish di New Immigration Plan.

Dem publish am afta several consultations wit Britain Thinks, one independent insight and strategy company, stakeholders and members of di public.

Di New Plan for Immigration Policy dey come sake of di kurukere alias shortcuts wey pipo dey take enta di kontri.

Tori be say smugglers don turn am into business and dey endanger di lives of pipo and collect money from dem

And di pipo wey dey fake asylum to enta di kontri, among odas.

For inside di policy statement wey dey dia website, e read say “persistent failure to properly enforce laws and immigration rules...

"...and di reality of wetin dey happun as di kontri dey open to gaming and criminal exploitation, risks eroding public support for di asylum system...

"...and those wey genuinely need access to am.”

Di document further explain say dem hope to break di smuggling business network, protect di lives of pipo wey dem dey put at risk and easily remove pipo wey no get right to stay for di kontri.

“We get generous asylum system wey dey offer protection give di most vulnerable via defined legal routes.

"But dis system dey collapse because effective illegal routes to asylum wey jaguda pipo dey take smuggle pipo come di UK also dey ground.”

How di New Plan for Immigration go address di challenges

UK plan to do dis through di Immigration and Asylum Policy.

To tackle dis challenge, UK goment say di New Plan for Immigration aim na to introduce fair but firm asylum plus stop illegal entry into di UK.

Dis one mean say access to UK asylum go dey based on need, e no go be on di ability to fit pay smugglers.

Dem go increase fairness and efficacy for di system so dat dem go fit better protect and support those wey dey in genuine need of asylum.

Dem go also discourage illegal entry into di UK as dem go break di business model of pipo smuggling networks and protect lives of pipo wey dey for danger.

Di plan go also make am dey very easy to remove from di UK pipo wey no get right to dey there.

“To deliver against these objectives our New Plan for Immigration go make big changes...

"...building new system wey go dey fair but firm.” Di Home Office tok inside di document.

Tins UK don put for ground to make di plan work

Increase maximum sentence for pipo wey use cunny enta UK plus introduce life sentences for wey dey facilitate illegal entry.

Di use of hotels to accommodate arrivals go end and dem go bring forward plans to expand goment asylum estate to accommodate and process asylum seekers.

Introduce robust approach to age assessment to ensure dem safeguard against adults wey dey claim to be children.

UK new Immigration plan in action across Africa

Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs tell BBC say UK dey send di pipo back to Nigeria sake of Immigration related offenses.

Some of di deportees claim say dem don live for UK for many years.

Some members of LGBTQ+ communities wey dey seek asylum for UK follow for di pipo wey dem send back.

Human rights campaigners UK say dem dey concerned about di welfare of di deportees.

Dem claim say about 10 women among di deportees dey suffer from severe mental health problems and dem dey on anti-psychotic medication.

Campaigner believe some of di affected persons fit face persecution - either becos of dia religion or on di basis of dia sexual orientation.

8 Ghanaians also deported on di same day.

On Wednesday Protestors gather for County Durham for north-east England to demand make dem all dem to kontinu to stay for Britain.