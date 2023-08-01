Wetin we know about di death of 'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud

Wia dis foto come from, HBO/EDDY CHEN/VIA REUTERS

Author, Brandon Drenon

Role, BBC News, Washington

1 August 2023, 16:52 WAT New Informate 2 minutes wey don pass

Angus Cloud, one American actor wey feature on HBO hit series Euphoria, don die at di age of 25.

Cloud, wey play di role of drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill for di teen drama, die on Monday for im family house for Oakland, California, one publicist tok.

"Na wit di heaviest heart we take dey say goodbye to an incredible human today," Cloud family tok.

Cloud bin attend im father burial for Ireland last week and, according to im family, "e seriously struggle wit di loss".

Some comfort dey to know say now e don "reunite wit im papa, wey be im best friend", dem tok inside one statement.

"Angus bin dey open about im battle wit mental health and we hope say im passing go serve as reminder to odas say dem no dey alone plus make dem no fight dis on dia own in silence," e tok.

"We hope say di world go remember am for im humour, laughter and love for everyone."

Two weeks ago, Cloud bin post one foto of im father on Instagram and write: "miss u breh."

Dem neva confam di cause of im death.

Who be Angus Cloud

Cloud bin get minor acting credits for two feems, North Hollywood and The Line.

E bin also appear inside music videos for artists wey include Becky G, Karol G and Juice WRLD.

But im career bin really blow wen e win di part of Fez, one high school drug dealer for Euphoria.

Di role bin turn Cloud into breakout star, according to di Hollywood Reporter, and dem expand im character for di second season.

For one interview wit Variety last year, Cloud bin tok say how fans dey compare am to im acting dey bother am.

"E no dey simple," e tok. "I dey bring a lot to di character."

Wen e be teenager, e suffer one terrible brain injury, wey partially dey responsible for im slow voice on di show.

According to one 2019 interview e do wit GQ, Cloud tok say im bin no get real aspiration to become star, or even actor.

E bin work for one chicken and waffle joint before, according to di magazine, and one day, one agent from one casting company bin unexpectedly stop am for street.

"I bin confuse and I no wan give her my phone number," Cloud tell GQ. "I bin reason say na scam."

Afa dem first show am for June 2019, Euphoria bin quickly become hit and by 2022, e become di most tweeted-about TV show of di decade for America.

Di main character role, wey Zendaya play, na one 17-year-old wey dey struggle wit drug abuse, dem show am for screen as e dey take di deadly opioid fentanyl and injecting morphine.

For 2022, Cloud bin defend one accuse during one interview wit TMZ, say di show dey glorify di use of drug.

Tributes for Cloud

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson say: "No one be like Angus. E too dey special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon."

Sydney Martin, di model wey rumour carry say e dey inside on and off relationship wit Cloud, share broken heart emojis on Instagram afta dem announce im death.

Cloud co-star Javon "Wanna" Walton, wey feature for di show as Cloud adoptive brother, Ashtray, post on Instagram: "Rest easy brother."

California congresswoman Barbara Lee lament di loss of "Oakland own", for one post on X, formerly known as Twitter,

"Im ogbonge talent touch di lives of countless pipo. Im work & legacy go forever live on and make Oakland proud," she write.

Actress Kerry Washington also post on di platform say: "You go dey deeply missed. Rest in power."