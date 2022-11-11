Wetin to do if you find error for your details for di INEC voter register

Wetin we call dis foto, INEC go begin display di National voter register for di 8809 Registration Areas/Wards for 2 weeks for corrections

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) go begin display voters register for different polling units across di kontri for two weeks.

According to statement wey di National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye sign, dem go publish di entire preliminary register wey contain over 93.5 million registrants and dis excise go begin from Saturday 12 to Friday 25 November, 2022.

Okoye say e go give members of di public opportunity to make claims, objections and complaints for di National voters register as e dey required by law.

Wetin dey di Voter Register?

Festus Okoye say physical copies of di register go dey displayed for di 8809 wards or Registration Areas (RAs) for di 774 local goments areas of di kontri, while di softcopy of di register go dey di INEC website for www.inecnigeria.org/make_claims_objection

E add say di voter register go give di name, picture, date of birth and voter identification number (VIN) of each registered voter.

But for data protection and security reasons, some critical information like biometric details, residential address, phone numbers ans email addresses of voters no go dey public for both di physical and software copies.

Wetin pesin fit do with di Voter Register?

Okoye say during di display of di register, any pesin fit do di following:

Make claim say di name of a registered voter dey omitted from di register.

Make corrections on his/her personal details wey dey di register.

Raise objection if dem find say pesin wey no dey qualified to vote dey di register.

Raise objection if dem find di name of pesin wey don die still dey di register.

Okoye add say so far dem don weed out many ineligible registrants with di Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

Wetin we call dis foto, Only citizens wey dia names dey di voter register fit vote during elections

Wia dis foto come from, INEC Wetin we call dis foto, Pwsin die check di voter register physically or online for INEC website

Procedure for claims/objections on di voter register

Claims and objections for registration areas or ward go dysrt from Saturday 12 to Friday 18 November, 2022 while claims and objections for LGA/Area council offices na from Saturday 19 to Friday 25 November 2022 from 9am to 3pm on each day.

Two officers, a Revision Officer (REVO) wey go fit speak di local language of di locality and an Assistant Revision Officer (AREVO) go dey responsible for di exercise.

Di REVO go attend to pesin wey wan make claim or raise objection complaint.

Di REVO wey register before 15 January 2022 wey wan collect dia PVCs and go fill di PVC collection register.

Di REVO go issue Forms EC2 for claim and/or EC3 for objections to pesin wey esn raise claims or objections within di period.

Di REVO go receive di completed Forms and give acknowledgement slips.

Di REVO go inform di pesin wey make di claim/objection di day, time and place wia dem go hear di claims, objections and complaint.

Di REVO go compile di list of di claims, objections and complaints on daily basis for Form EC58, paste am for di Registration Area wia dem raise di claims, objections and complaint and submit am to di Supervisory Revision Officers.Di REVO go hear, determine and announce im decision on di claims, objections and complaint and show di reasons for di decision on di Forms provided.

Dem go submit di result of di hearings and decisions to di Electoral Officer wey go transmit am to di Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Pesin wey no dey satisfied with di decision of di REVO go within seven days appeal against such decision to di State Resident Electoral Commissioner and im decision on such claims, objections and complaint go dey final.

Wia dis foto come from, INEC Wetin we call dis foto, Di exercise go last for just two weeks

Wia dis foto come from, INEC Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo fit make claims, objection and complaint during dis two week exercise

How to make Claims/objections for INEC Website

Di claims and objections exercise for INEC website go last for a period of 14 days from 12 to 25 November 2022.

Pesin wey wan make any claims, objections and complaint go visit INEC website with di link: www.inecnigeria.org/make_claims_objection

Select either "claim" or "objections " option depending on di complaint e wan make

Fill and submit di displayed form and attach required documents

Download and print an acknowledgement slip wey contain di complaint e raise as well as di venue, date and time for di hearing of di claims, objections and complaint.

Go di designated venue of di hearing with di acknowledgement slip fir fi determination of di claims, objections and complaint on di appointed and time.

Pesin wey no dey satisfied with di decision go within seven days appeal against such decision to di State Resident Electoral Commissioner and im decision on such claims, objections and complaint go dey final.