Autopsy result show say dem strangle and choke pipo to death inside 'starvation christian cult'

Autopsy don show say dem strangle, choke and hit to death some victims of one Kenya Christian cult according to Kenya chief goment pathologist, Dr. Johansen Oduor.

Authorities forensic test ontop di bodies wey dem dig out from one forest wey link to di religious cult for di kontri coastal region also show say most of di victims starve to death.

Police don hold di cult leader, Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, for three more days.

Di state prosecution now want make dem try Nthenge and im accomplice for anoda court.

Dis go be on charges wey go include terrorism and money laundering.

Di state also wan hold am for 90 days, to get more time to gada evidence.

Wetin dey di autopsy

Dem don examine about less dan half of di bodies wey authorities dig out from di Shakahola forest.

From 30 autopsies wey dem do for Tuesday, May 2, dem choke two adults dey to death and strangle one pikin.

One oda pikin get blunt force trauma injuries. Di result also show say dem suffocate three pikins.

Six of di bodies dey so badly decomposed sotey dem no fit determine wetin cause dia death.

Dr. Johansen Oduor, wey be chief goment pathologist for Kenya further explain say di process to dig out bodies go resume once all di autopsies for di 110 bodies wey dey on don complete.

How di mata take start

For Thursday 13 April dis year, Police bin find di deadi bodi of four pipo and almost 12 don land for hospital for Kilifi county for Kenya, afta dem rescue dem.

According to police, di group wey dem find for inside forest bin dey stay dia for many days afta one local pastor tell dem say make dem fast as dem dey "wait to meet Jesus".

Di authorities say dem rescue 11 pipo, six of dem don thin finish and dey critical condition.

Na den Police start to look for more members of di group on Friday morning afta reports say more pipo still dey dat forest.

No be di first time wey e go happun

Tori be say police bin find grave wey dem bin just dig for di forest and dem later discover more bodies wey past hundred.

No be di first time wey Paul McKenzie Nthenge go get dat kind case be dat, For March, di local pastor bin enta heavy wahala and land for inside court afta one couple starve dia two pikin to death.

Di couple na im followers for di church and tori be say dem starve and suffocate two of dia three pikin wey dem get because dis same pastor allegedly tell dem say make dem fast to death because bad tins go soon come di world.

Di couple bin come carry di children bury for shallow graves for Kilifi. Di Police say na di last surviving pikin bin dey tell dem all dis gist.

Di plan na to let all di pikin dem die first, den di women afta di men go come follow bifo di world spoil finish.

Nthenge don jam head wit police plenti times on top say im bin dey ginger im congregation to disobey authorities.

Kenya president William Ruto bin call for di arrest and prosecution of di controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie.