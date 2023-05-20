See how Zelensky take dominate G7 summit

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

57 minutes wey don pass

Volodymyr Zelensky bin cause drama wen e land for di G7 summit for Japan on Saturday, as world leaders issue one veiled warning give China.

Di Ukraine president land Hiroshima for one French goment plane, afta stop over for Saudi Arabia.

Im sharparly organised visit make G7 leaders issue one statement early, wia dem condemn Russia.

Dem also warn against "economic coercion", wey dem accuse Beijing say dem dey use against kontries.

For dis year gathering of di world richest democracies, dem send invitations give some kontris for di so-called Global South wey just begin to represent economically, plus India and Australia.

Di koko for di agenda na di Ukraine war, and Zelensky last-minute show of face kuku add weight and urgency to di tok-tok - plus including star power.

Oga Zelensky land some hours afta Washington say e go train Ukraine pilots on American-made F-16 fighter jets and allow allies to provide di advance warplanes to Kyiv - one move wey Russia condemn but Zelensky hail as "historic".

Drama over Zelensky visit

Twenty four hours before im land, one "weda or wedant" drama over im trip to Japan dominate di news.

Tori of im possible visit bin break on Friday, steal show, just as leaders visit one peace memorial park for Hiroshima.

But even as tori pipo scramble to confam am, e bin get confusing signals from Ukraine officials on weda dia leader dey come.

Dis na sign say, even as debate bin dey fly upanda weeks ago for chats between Oga Zelensky and Japan PM Fumio Kishida, di final decision shelle suddenly.

Even im exact arrival time bin be secret, until Japan TV stations suddenly flash live video of am wen e land Hiroshima airport for one plane wey im close ally French President Emmanuel Macron borrow am.

Zelensky dey quick wen e touchdown, e run down di stairs into one car wey dey wait and dive straight into one-on-one meetings wit different world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, wey greet am wit one friendly "You make am!".

Now wey e don dey here, Zelensky presence no only add energy to di calm diplomatic proceedings, e overshadow dem.

But e dey unlikely say di G7 leaders go mind.

Dia sanctions so far don fail to stop Russia invasion, and Friday pledge to "starve" Russia of resources for im "war machine" still no clear.

'World leaders tanda shoulder to shoulder'

But as world leaders tanda shoulder to shoulder wit Zelensky, di optics send one strong message to Moscow say dey mean business.

Di leaders also try deliver one message give Moscow ally, China.

Besides addressing key topics like nuclear non-proliferation and climate change, dia joint final statement tok about dia commitment to di Indo-Pacific region, wey dem dey try demonstrate by inviting kontries like Indonesia, India and di Cook Islands.

Dem stress dia support of South East Asian and Pacific kontries, wey Beijing don seriously try bring come dia side, and call for "free and open Indo-Pacific" – expression wey dem use for di past as response to China territorial claims for di South China Sea.

More importantly, di leaders take strong position against wetin dem call "economic coercion" - say dem dey use trade to bully oda kontries - and call for China to "play by international rules".

Dem repeat dia commitment to "economic resilience", come vow to take steps to "reduce too much dependences for our critical supply chains" - one reference to how di G7 kontries still dey seriously linked to China for trade.

But dey also tok say dey want "constructive and stable relations" wit China and add say dia polices no "dey designed to harm China or do wetin fit to prevent China economic progress and development".

China on Saturday express "strong dissatisfaction" wit di G7 joint statement, and complain to di summit organiser Japan, Beijing foreign ministry tok.

"Di G7 insist to manipulate China-related issues, dem stain and attack China," one tok-tok pesin for di foreign ministry tok.