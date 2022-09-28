A﻿ look back on Mikel Obi glory days as e retire from football

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigerians, fans and odas all over di world don begin react as former captain of di Super Eagles of Nigeria and Chelsea legend, John Mikel Obi, announce im retirement from professional football for di age of 35.

Mikel, wey enjoy ogbonge successful career both for di club and international level, officially announce im retirement for im Instagram account.

Di midfielder reveal im decision to retire on Tuesday, September 27, 2022;

“E get one saying wey go like dis; “all good tins must come to an end”, and for my professional football career, dat day na today,” Obi tok for di Instagram post.

Mikel say e dey "very satisfied with all di tins e dey able to achieve" during di years e spend for di game.

H﻿ow pipo dey react?

P﻿raises and gratitude don continue to pour in for John Mikel Obi afta e announce im retirement.

F﻿ellow footballers and several sports pages flood Mikel Instagram post with messages.

Former Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo, comment under di Instagram post say: “Congrats skippo and good luck.”

While former Chelsea forward, Salomon Kalou, write say: OGaaaaaaaaaaaa. I dey miss u Baba Thank u for dat wonderful journey. Ps I fancy well-well that 1st foto obina.”

And John Terry wey be Mikel former captain for Chelsea comment say; "What a great career my friend, na pleasure to play and share di dressing room with you. Love you Georgie Boy."

Ahmed Musa, Super Eagles captain, enta Twitter to wish Mikel well and write say;

"You don be exemplary player and don do great tins for your career," Musa Tweet.

"I dey wish you di best as you retire today. Cheers to bigger tins ahead and best wishes to you and di family."

Meawhile, C﻿helsea don react for Twitter and write say; "Enjoy your retirement, Mikel John Obi. Thanks for di memories.

A﻿lso, Nigeria Football Federation write for Twitter say: “Thank you for di memories and goodluck Mikel John Obi."

UEFA Champions League (UCL) tweet say: “Happy retirement, John Obi Mikel!.”

H﻿ere na oda reactions from some Nigerians and fans of Mikel.

Mikel Obi come to international limelight for Norwegian club Lyn Oslo afta Man United and Chelsea bin drag to sign am wen e be teenager.

For di whole of Premier League football signing, Mikel transfer na one of di controversial.

Because at first, Mikel sign in for Manchester United for 2005, a year wen e win di Silver Ball for di Under-20 World Cup, before e later tok say dem pressure am to do so - as e sign just days afta turning 18 years, against "my own free will".

E finally join Chelsea di following year, staying until 2017 after which e play for Chinese side Tianjin Teda and Turkish club Trabzonspor before e play for di Championship with Middlesbrough and Stoke City.

Di midfielder lift di Champions League with Chelsea for 2012, win 89 caps for Nigeria and help di Super Eagles win di 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, before retiring from international football for 2019.

John Mikel Obi celebrate Nigeria 2013 Africa Cup of Nations success with Joseph Yobo

D﻿i biggest highlights of Mikel career come wit di 11 trophy wey im win for di years wey e spend for Stamford Bridge, even if e take am until im 185th game for di club to score im first goal.

M﻿ikel make 249 Premier League appearances in all for di London club, adding di Europa League, two Premier Leagues, four FA Cups and two League Cups to di European crown.

Most recently, Mikel bin dey with Kuwait SC, but leave di club last November afta just five months.

According to analysis from Oluwashina Okeleji, Nigerian football expert, Mikel Obi go dey remembered as one of Nigeria greatest players.

Dis na as e don earn im spot among Nigeria most decorated footballers even if e bin receive both love and criticism from demanding fans inside di kontri.

E leave im mark for two World Cups, win Nations Cup, captain im kontri to win Olympic bronze medal (2016) and perform unforgettably for di Under-20 World Cup for 2005, a stage for im career wen e bin dey known as a free-scoring box-to-box midfielder.

M﻿ikel appreciate family, fans and odas

Mike Obi send big thanks to im family, fans and odas wey contibute one way or di oda to im success.

D﻿i midfielder wey say im dey satisfied with all wetin e achieve, reveal say all dis dey possible because of support wey im get.

“I look back at di past 20 years of my career, and I must say dat I dey very satisfied with all wetin I dey able to achieve and more importantly di human e don help to shape."

"All of dis for no dey possible without di steady support of my family, managers, clubs, coaches, teammates and most importantly my ever-loyal fans."

"You support me through my highs and lows, even on days wey I no live up to your expectations. I say a big thank you."

“I go also like to encourage everyone wey I go don inspire one way or di oda for di course of my career to neva give up on dia dreams, for every time you tink about quitting, remind yoursef why you bin start."