Man City vs Man United live updates

3 June 2023, 14:38 WAT New Informate 12 minutes wey don pass

Manchester City and Manchester United dey contest arguably di most-awaited FA Cup final in history for Wembley today.

E fit be just one match but dis na game wey go make history for dis age-long competition.

United status as di only English team to ever achieve di treble – wey be Premier League title, FA Cup and Champions League – fit end.

Many pipo believe say City get evri tin to match dat record wey former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson achieve for di 1998/99 season.

Manchester City, as expected, start Stefan Ortega, wey don be FA Cup keeper, instead of first-choice Ederson.

Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish don return from injury and, of course, di main man Erling Haaland dey start up front.

Manchester United go dey without Antony, wey bin get small chance of playing sake of injury.

Wit Anthony Martial out, Marcus Rashford go be di centre forward wit Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes beside am.

Manchester City and Manchester United Team news

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva, Grealish, Haaland. Subs: Ederson, Phillips, Ake, Laporte, Alvarez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford. Subs: Butland, Dalot, Maguire, Malacia, McTominay, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Weghorst.

Manchester City and Manchester United head to head

City end di Premier League season wit one point from dia final two matches.

On matchday 38, Brentford beat dem 1-0 to become only di fifth team to complete a league double over Pep Guardiola, afta Chelsea (2016-17), Wolves (2019-20), Manchester United (2019-20) and Spurs (2021-22).

Dat na also City first defeat since February, ending a 25-game unbeaten run.

United dey contest dia 21st FA Cup final, di joint-most of any side in di history of di competition along wit Arsenal.

As well as winning di Carabao Cup, di 12-time FA Cup winners don secure Champions League football next season afta dem finish third in di Premier League, 14 points behind City.

All point to a season of progress for Ten Hag and im players whatever di outcome for Wembley.