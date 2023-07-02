Wetin police tok about killing of Redeem pastor, kidnap of church members for Ogun state

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

48 minutes wey don pass

Jaguda pipo carry gun attack church wey lead ro di kidnap of some worshipers, Polie confam.

Di Ogun State, South-West Nigeria tell BBC di tori wey bin dey fly untop social media say jaguda pipo attack on church for di State.

Tori be say di armed attack happun for one Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) for di state wey lead to di death of one pastor.

Tok-tok pesin for di Ogun State police command, SP Omolola Odutola for statement say di attack na case of suspected kidnapping and murder.

Odutola say na on Saturday 1 July 2023 di incident happun for di Redeemed Christian Church of God, Omun Pepe village Abule-Ori, part of di Obafemi Owode Local Government Area.

She say di pipo bin dey bin dey do vigil wey start Friday night up until early mor-mor of Saturday wey di attack happun.

How di incident happun

According to Police, di jaguda pipo wey reach seven in number storm di church come begin shoot anyhow.

One of di bullets hit Pastor Kayode Oluwakemi wey dey 56 years for chest and im die on di spot, tok.

“Around 4.30 early mor-mor Pastor Adesina Oyesegun of di Refeemed Christian Church of God, Omun Pepe village report for Police Station say about 3.30 early mor-mor on di same day, im bin dey church with oda pastors and members wen some jaguda pipo attack dem wit guns and cutlass and oda dangerous weapons, dia intention na to kidnap members.

“Di villagers and security men for di area call di neigbouring villagers and security men wey confront dis suspected kidnappers as dem begin fire each oda," police explain.

Commander of di Ogun State So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo say dia officers follow for di pipo wey resist di armed men.

Ganzallo say di special operation team of the Corps for Owode-Egba Zonal Command quickly get di informate wey make dem mobilize against di jaguda pipo.

Police say di exchange of gunfire lead to di killing of one di armed men.

Odas get escape wit bullet wounds, Odutola tok, adding say di kidnapped victims don regain dia freedom.

“One yet to be identified suspected kidnappers die and we don deposit di deadibody for Owode Egan General Hospital Mortuary.”

Police say dem dey make efforts to arrest di suspects wey escape.

Kidnapping na one of di big security challenges Nigeria dey face.

Di wahala be say di jaguda pipo dey kidnap for churches, mosques, schools and oda public places.

Kidnapping and attacks for places of worship no be new tin for Nigeria too.

Similar situations don happun for different parts of di kontri.

For December 2020 gunmen attack one mosque for Funtua, Katsina State, northwestern Nigeria.

Di jaguda pipo open fire and kidnap almost twenty worshippers on Saturday night wen Muslim worshippers gada for prayers.

Nigerian police tok-tok pesin for Katsina state, Gambo Isah bin tell BBC say di Imam of di mosque and one oda worshipper wound - But dem discharge dem from hospital afta dem collect treatment.

For early September, 2022 Police rescue one of di bus passengers wey gunmen abduct.

And tori bin tok say di gunmen ask for 90 million naira ransom fee .

Na 18 bus passengers di gunmen kidnap for one highway for Ondo State wen dem bin dey comeback from burial.

L﻿ocal media bin also report for October say gunmen kidnap some University of Nigeria, Nsukka students and dem also demand ransome.

F﻿or June 2022, gunmen enta one church for Owo, Ondo State Southwest Nigeria wen worshippers dey inside church.

Dem begin shoot and a total of 40 pipo die from dat attack.

Govnor Rotimi Akeredolu say 61 pipo na im wound wey dem cari go hospital for treatment.

Wetin goment dey do?

Previous goments and administrations for Nigeria bin don try dia best to make sure say life and properties of Nigerians dey safe.

But dis issue of kidnapping and attack for places of worship and oda public places still dey give dem headache.

Since President Bola Tinubu enta office on 29 May, 2023 dis na di first major kidnapping wey don happun.