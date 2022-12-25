Wetin to know about Bollywood actress Tunisha Sharma wey allegedly commit suicide on set

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/_tunisha.sharma_

27 minutes wey don pass

Waliv police arrest Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul' actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan in connection wit di death of Bollywood actress Tunisha Sharma.

Tunisha Sharma bin dey currently play di lead role for di Sony SAB TV series 'Alibaba: Dastan E Kabul' before di unfortunate incident.

As dem shoot di series for Vasai, Tunisha allegedly commit suicide for di make-up room.

Sharma bin go to di washroom wen her colleagues notice say she don go for a long time. Dem later break di door down and find her.

Report say di set workers rush her to hospital, wia dem later confam her dead, according to wetin Waliv police tok.

As dem dey consider say her death fit be suicide, police wey dey di scene say dem still dey investigate all angles.

Meanwhile, Tunisha mama bin file complaint wit di police to allege say her colleague and actor Sheezan Khan make Tunisha to commit suicide.

Report say di two bin dey inside relationship wey dem suspect say fit don sour. Her mama say dem two bin dey relationship and dem break up 15 days ago.

She tell police say Tunisha bin dey under stress sake of im and e fit be di reason wey she fit don take di extreme step extreme step.

Speaking about di case, Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Jadhav confam say , “Tunisha Sharma bin dey work for di set of one series dem call Alibaba. Tunisha Sharma allegedly commit suicide during di shooting of di feem series. In dis case, e say di police don register a case based on di complaint of her mama.

“Tunisha mama say she fit don take di step out of depression sake of she bin get affair wit her co-worker Sheezan . We don register a case based on di complaint of her mama.

Police don detain Sheezan for questioning," Jadhav also tok.

Di police register di case under Section 306 of di Indian Penal Code. And Shizan show for court on Saturday

Jadhav further clarify say "Tunisha no dey pregnant yet, but di police still dey investigate."

Meanwhile Sheezan lawyer, Sharad Rai say di accusation against am dey baseless . Court don sentence di actor to four days for police custody as di investigation still dey ongoing.

'Wen me and her mama go meet her, she say dem wrong her'

Speaking wit tori pipo for ANI, Tunisha uncle, Pawan Sharma say she and Sheezan bin dey close to each odia since dia show start.

E say about 10 days ago, Tunisha bin get anxiety attack and dem admit am to di hospital.

“Wen her mother and I go meet her, she tell us say dem wrong her and cheat her.", e tok.

Oga Pawan also add am say dem bin guess say something dey wrong.

“Her mother ask her wetin be di need to get closer if di relationship no dey to continue?”

E add am say dem want di culprit, whoever e be,to get dia punishment.

Dem go perform her last rites on Dec 27 afta her aunt arrive from England, di uncle add am.

Wetin to know about Tunisha Sharma

Tunisha Sharma be 20 years old. Tunisha Sharma dey act for Hindi TV series and Hindi movies.

Tunisha make her debut for movie industry wit di movie 'Fitoor' wey dem release for 2016. Tunisha also work wit actress Vidya Balan for di movie 'Kahaani 2'.

She become popular face for TV series.

Tunisha act for serials like Internetwala Love, Ishq Suballah, Ghayab and Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

She also work on feems like 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra: Maharana Pratap'.

Her last post for Instagram don also raise question about her state of mind before her death

Wetin dey inside last post?

Actress Tunisha Sharma bin post one foto of herself on Instagram before committing suicide and don also write one sentence along wit di foto.

For dis photo, we see something for Tunisha hand. And for di caption she write - "Those wey dey driven by dia passion no dey ever stop..."

Who be Sheezan Khan?

Sheezan Khan na actor wey dey work for TV series. Im get ova two hundred thousand followers for im Instagram page.

For di last few days, im don post fotos of imsef during di filming of di series, Alibaba on im Instagram account.