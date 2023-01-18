BBC tok sorry afta sex noise interrupt FA Cup live TV coverage

25 minutes wey don pass

Di BBC don tok sorry afta sexual noises interrupt one live television coverage of di FA Cup.

Dem hear voices wey be like pipo dey moan as Gary Lineker dey present di third-round replay between Wolves and Liverpool on Tuesday.

Di football pundit later post one foto of one mobile phone wey im tok say dem tape for di back of di set.

"We apologise to any viewers wey dey offended during di live coverage of di football dis evening," di BBC tok.

One tok-tok pesin say di BBC dey investigate di incident.

Lineker bin dey try laugh off di incident as im dey present di programme for one studio for Wolverhampton Molineux Stadium alongside pundits Paul Ince and Danny Murphy.

As im cut to im colleague and fellow former England striker Alan Shearer for di commentary gantry, e tok say: " e be like pesin send sometin to pesin phone, I tink.

"I no sabi if una hear am for house."

Wen di match start, im share one foto of one mobile phone on Twitter wit three laughing emojis alongside di words: "Well, we found dis wey dem tape to di back of di set.

"As sabotage goes e dey quite funny."

Speaking on BBC Two Newsnight later on Tuesday, Lineker explain say im bin first tink say na pesin send video to di fone of one pundit. But e bin dey "too loud", e say, na at some point im realise say di incident na some kind of prank.

Wen dem ask how loud di sound effect bin dey for di studio, di broadcaster say im bin no fit hear wetin anybody dey tok for im ear, say e make am dey "quite difficult" to cari on wit di pre-match build-up.

Still, Lineker say im fit see di funny side - call am a "good" prank - and im question why di BBC don issue apology.

"We certainly no get anytin to [dey sorry] for," im tell BBC Kirsty Wark, as im dey travel back from di FA Cup match.

"If you bin tell me dis morning say dis night I go dey on Newsnight dey tok about a porn scandal," im add as e dey laugh, "I for don dey shake."

Viewers notice di incident as dem begin share di clips of di moment widely on social media on Tuesday evening.

YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis wey claim say naim dey behind di stunt, post one video on Twitter wey appear to show am for Molineux.

Dem hand Jarvis one suspended sentence last October afta dem convict am of aggravated trespass ontop one incident wia im collide wit England cricketer Jonny Bairstow as im dey invade di Oval pitch for south London during Test Match.

Dem give am one eight-week prison sentence suspended for two years and dem ban am from attending any venue wia dem dey hold any sporting fixture for England and Wales for two years.