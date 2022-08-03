Breastfeeding Week 2022: Five things I wish I know before breastfeeding

'Five tins I wish I know before I start breastfeeding'

Breastfeeding Week 2022 na week-long celebration to protect, promote and support breastfeeding.

Breast milk na one of di most important meal for new pikin.

Di World Health Organisation tok say "breastfeeding na one of di most effective ways to make sure say di child and survival dey kampe".

Dem recommend six months of exclusive breastfeeding for pikin dem.

Professor Chinyere Ezeaka from di Paediatrics/Head Neonatology Unit, Lagos University Teaching Hospital say e dey important to educate dis women from wen dem be pikin sef.

Di prof want dem to know about di importance of breastfeeding and spoil some of di misconception wey dey down through social and cultural factors.

And one of di ways wey di United Nations dey push dis education na for di Breastfeeding Week wey dey hold from 1st to 7th of August.

With all di information wey dey ground, na until some mama enta di breastfeeding na im dem find out certain things.

So BBC Pidgin ask some of Breastfeeding mothers to share dia experience.

Flourish Ubanyi

Dis mama of one talk about di societal and biological things wey pipo no tell am about breast feeding.

Mrs Ubanyi reveal say

"I wish I bin know di kain discouragement I go get from pipo wey tink say my baby to old to suck breast at one year".

"I wish I sabi how I go need to pump any time my baby no dey around or wen I dey travel without my baby."

I wish I bin know say more food go epp me produce more breast milk.

I wish I bin know say wen I go back work afta maternity leave, as I still dey breastfeed, go mean say my breast go swell up and my cloth go soak at di end of di day

I wish I bin know say I fit pump one breast as my baby dey suck di oda one so no milk go waste.

Atinuke Deborah

Di mama of four share her experience with pains and wetin she do about milk splashing.

"I wish pesin tell me about di pain for breast afta I born"

"I wish pesin tell me my body go cold me before di milk go comeout as I dey breastfeed".

"I wish pesin tell me about milk splashing, as di baby dey suck one breast milk go splash comot di second one". She say she dey solve dat wahala with nursing bra.

"I wish pesin tell me abot di pain wey I go face afta I stop breastfeeding"

"I wish I bin sabi say di pikin go bite nipple as dem dey suck am".

Irene David-Arinze

Di mama of one tok about the weird things she discover for her bodi, wen she start to dey breastfeed her pikin.