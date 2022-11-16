'I dey hear am sometimes dey call me' - Mama of K-pop star wey die for Seoul crush tok about im death

K-pop star Lee Ji Han mama don share her grief afta her son die.

Lee Ji Han dey among di 158 pipo wey die for di Itaewon crush for Seoul, South Korea, on 29 October.

Di 24-year-old enta fame afta e join di second season of Produce 101, one popular reality show.

For one exclusive interview wit BBC, im mama tok about di pain of losing her son and wetin she wan make di goment do next.

Lee mama write one letter wey she address to di President of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol to punish pipo wey dey responsible for di death of her son.

“Dear South Korea President, abeg listen to di last wish of di mama wey lose her pikin, abeg hear di cry of di mama wey lose her son”, she write.

“Please punish all di pipo wey dey responsible

“I still no fit believe am, I dey worry say my son go sleep in a cold room, so I dey turn on di lights and heater for im room

“Mum, Mum I dey hear am sometimes dey call me

She say she see her pikin lie down for di bed but im no dey breathe.

“Mum I dey go eat for Itaewon, den I go come back home , im tell me. She tok of im last moments.

For di interview wit BBC, she add am say she read di diary entry wey she write wen Ji Han be three years old.

“Im be such a nice baby and I dey call am ‘good son’.

“Na only wen I put am for di mortuary fridge, I hear say 157 oda pipo die dat night.”

Lee Ji Han die for midnight on 30th October, according to wetin im mama tell BBC.

She say but di first emergency call wey pipo make to di police na around 18:34 on 29th Oct.

“Why di police no go di scene wen dem get di first call?”, she ask

“Why dem no do anytin for so long wen all dis children die?

“Each one of dem for fit still live.” She add.

Meanwhile, Ji Han family say dem no really trust di investigation wey goment say dem dey do about di crush.

“Police dey investigate police?, Nobody believe say di investigation go dey fair.

Dem suppose investigate everybody under di same fair standard and take criminal responsibility

Wetin to know about Lee Ji Han

Before im death, Lee Ji Han bin take on di role of Jung Yi Deun, di ex-boyfriend of Han Gye Jeol for di feem, “Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol”.

Im bin dey di film until recently. E still get some remaining scenes for di character wey dem neva feem, but dem neva make any decision yet on di replacement of di actor yet.

On October 31, one official from di production team of “Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol” share say dem don put di film on hold for di time being and dem go resume at a later date.

“Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol” na fantasy romance wey tell di tori of a grim reaper named Kkokdu (Kim Jung Hyun) wey come down to dis world to punish humans every 99 years.

Report say di production team plan to go later visit Lee Ji Han funeral home.

H﻿ow Halloween crush for Seoul kill hundreds

D﻿i day of di crush

By early evening on di day of di crush, thousands of mainly young pipo bin don gada for Itaewon for di centre of di South Korean capital, one lively party spot wey di streets and narrow paths dem dey full wit bars and restaurants.

Some accounts say e reach 100,000 pipo wey gada for di area to celebrate Halloween, excited about di prospect of partying again afta two years of strict Covid restrictions for di kontri.

Na about 22:20 local time (13:20 BST) dat day wen di situation turn desperate. A number of pipo on di slope fall over, wey cause one big crush. Crowds press from both ends of di narrow street and nobody fit get out.

Fotos and videos show a number of both emergency responders and civilians attending to wetin appear to be unconscious pipo for di streets.

For one video, plenti responders appear to be performing CPR on pipo for one narrow road for di district.

For anoda, emergency responders dey try pull out pipo from wetin appear to be pile of pipo bodies following a crowd surge.