How dem discover 16-year-old girl dead bodi inside wardrobe for Guest House for Brass

Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na di Guest House wia dem discover di body of di dead girl inside wardrobe for Twon, Brass

2 hours wey don pass

Police for Bayelsa State Southern Nigeria, don begin investigate how one young girl take die for one guest house for Twon, Brass local goment area of di state.

Police tok-tok pesin SP Butswat Asinim as e confam di tori to BBC Pidgin say dem don deposit di deadibodi for Brass General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy to determine her cause of death.

Tori be say na cleaner wey go to clean di room wia di girl wey dem identify as 16-year-old Nengi Enenimiete bin lodge with a guest, na im discover her deadibodi for di evening of Monday 21 November 2022.

Di girl and anoda guest check into di Guest House on Saturday 19 November and di guest wey bin dey with her check out on 20 November 2022.

Dem discover di corpse of Nengi Enenimiete inside wardrobe and e don begin smell badly.

Di deadibodi however no show any signs of physical injuries, mutilation and strangulation, police tok.

An indigene of Twon wey dey wen e happen tell BBC Pidgin say, "wen di manager go check di room, e see say e dey messed up so e ask di cleaner to clean di room for anoda guest.

As di cleaner dey work e come notice water dey drip on di tiles from anoda part of di room.

As dem dey check, dem also dey perceive bad smell come search di room only to discover di lifeless body of di girl inside di wardrobe."

SP Asinim Butswat say di Manager of di Guest House dey cooperate with dem to identify di pesin wey bin lodge with di dead girl before dem discover her deadibodi.

Port Harcourt bin experience killing of women for hotels, guest houses for 2019

About three years ago for 2019, dem begin discover di deadbodi of young girls for hotels and guest houses across di oil rich city of Port Harcourt for neighboring Rivers State.

Dis make women for di city do ogbonge protest to demand di arrest of di pesins wey dey kill di young girls from both Police and Goment authorities.

Police authorities discover di deadbodi of nine girls wey dem strangle to death and tie dia hands and legs for different hotel rooms across di city.

With di help of CCTV for one of di guest houses wia dem discover di corpse of one of di victims, dem trace and arrest one Gracious David -West as di pesin wey dey behind dia deaths.

AftA over a year of court trial, on 9 October 2020, State High Court for Port Harcourt find Gracious David West guilty of killing di young women and sentence am to death by hanging.